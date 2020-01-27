01/27 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Edge’s return, Drew McIntyre chooses his WrestleMania opponent, Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy vs. Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe for the Raw Tag Titles, Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo for the U.S. Title

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: The night after the Royal Rumble edition with Edge’s return, Drew McIntyre choosing his WrestleMania opponent, Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy vs. Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe for the Raw Tag Titles, Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo for the U.S. Title, and more (33:35)…

