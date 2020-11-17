Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, UWN Prime Time Live PPV, Meiko Satomura, Jay Bradley

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. Tonight’s episode features the fallout from Saturday’s Turning Point event. John Moore’s review will be available shortly after the conclusion the show. My Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review and the Impact Wrestling Hit List will be available on Wednesday.

-The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs tonight on AXS at 10CT/11ET. This week’s show focuses on Team Canada vs. America’s Most Wanted matches.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.

-The United Wrestling Network’s “Prime Time Live” pay-per-view series continues tonight on pay-per-view television and FITE.TV at 8CT/9ET. The 90-minute show includes Chris Dickinson vs. Mike Bennett in the tournament finals to become the first UWN Champion. The show is available for $7.99 on FITE TV, and DirecTV is charging $11.99. FITE also has a four-week bundle pricing option.

Birthdays and Notables

-Meiko Satomura is 41.

-Jay Bradley (Bradley Jay) is 40.



