AEW Dynamite and NXT TV (live coverage tonight), Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, Bruce Prichard podcasts, Matt Hardy, Kairi Sane, Stanislaus Zbyszko

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite is live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show includes Jon Moxley, Will Hobbs, and Darby Allin vs. Lance Archer, Brian Cage, and Ricky Starks in a six-man tag match. Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review shortly after the show.

-NXT TV will be taped today in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. The show features the five-man Gauntlet Eliminator to determine the challenger for NXT Champion Finn Balor at the NXT Takeover event that will be held on Sunday, October 4. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members on Thursday.

-The new “Grilling JR” podcast hosted by Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson will be available Thursday at Omny.fm/shows/the-ross-report. The latest show focuses on the great Bobby Heenan.

-Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast focuses on the future of filmmaking with Eli Roth and Mark Borchardt. The previous episode had Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Rocky Romero. Listen to Jericho’s shows at Omny.fm/shows/talk-is-jericho.

-The latest “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast looks back on WWE Unforgiven 2005. Listen to the show at Westwoodonepodcasts.com.

-The Steve Austin Show is in “best of” mode. The recent classic episodes related to pro wrestling featured Edge and Christian. The weekly show is available at PodcastOne.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Matt Hardy is 46.

-Kairi Sane (Kaori Housako) is 32.

-Stanislaus Zbyszko (Jan Stanisław Cyganiewicz) died on September 23, 1967 at age 88.