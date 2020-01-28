1/27 NJPW The New Beginning in Durham results: Marty Scurll issues a challenge, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Yoshi-Hashi, Juice Robinson, and David Finlay vs. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Chase Owens, and Jado, Clark Connors vs. Jeff Cobb, Lance Archer vs. Ren Narita

CategoriesMISC live events NEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NJPW The New Beginning USA Tour

Durham, North Carolina at Durham Armory

Results courtesy of NJPW1972.com

1. Yujiro Takahashi beat Misterioso. Takahashi won using his Pimp Juice finisher.

2. Yuji Nagata and Satoshi Kojima beat TJP and Karl Fredericks. Nagata beat Fredericks with a backdrop hold.

3. Toru Yano, Colt Cabana, and Rocky Romero beat Ricky Morton, Robert Gibson, and Alex Zayne. Yano beat Zayne with a schoolboy rollup.

4. Jeff Cobb beat Clark Connors. Cobb hit his Tour of the Islands finisher for the win.

5. Lance Archer beat Ren Narita. Archer won with the EDB Claw.

6. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Yoshi-Hashi, Juice Robinson, and David Finlay beat Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Chase Owens, and Jado. Tanahashi beat Jado with a Texas Cloverleaf.

Dot Net reader Landon Pipkin reports that Marty Scurll appeared on the show and challenged Jay White to a match at the ROH Supercard of Honor event on April 4.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Allysin Kay discussing Friday's NWA Hard Times PPV on FITE.TV, Melina dropping an unexpected f-bomb on NWA Powerrr, the WWE Mae Young Classic experience, her time as Sienna in Impact Wrestling, working in Japan, the Tessa Blanchard controversy, and more...

