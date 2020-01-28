AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.
-QT Marshall vs. Kip Sabian.
-The Dark Order vs. Sonny Kiss and Brandon Cutler in a tables match.
-Nyla Rose vs. Shanna in a tables match.
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark airs Tuesday nights at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. We are looking for reports from future AEW Dark tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com
The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Allysin Kay discussing Friday's NWA Hard Times PPV on FITE.TV, Melina dropping an unexpected f-bomb on NWA Powerrr, the WWE Mae Young Classic experience, her time as Sienna in Impact Wrestling, working in Japan, the Tessa Blanchard controversy, and more...
Be the first to comment