AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.

-QT Marshall vs. Kip Sabian.

-The Dark Order vs. Sonny Kiss and Brandon Cutler in a tables match.

-Nyla Rose vs. Shanna in a tables match.

Powell's POV: AEW Dark airs Tuesday nights at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page.



