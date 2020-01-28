ROH releases footage of Marty Scurll’s appearance at Monday’s NJPW event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES NJPW News ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor released footage of Marty Scurll’s surprise appearance at Monday’s New Japan Pro Wrestling event in Durham, North Carolina. Scurll issued a challenge to Jay White to face him at the April 4 Supercard of Honor event in Lakeland, Florida. Watch the footage below.

Powell’s POV: ROH’s most popular wrestler facing one of the best heels in the world. Count me in. ROH is doing a good job of loading up their WrestleMania weekend event, and Scurll has been hustling with appearances at this event and the NWA Hard Times pay-per-view and Powerrr tapings to stir up interest in his company.

. @MartyScurll showed up at the @njpw1972 New Beginning USA event last night in North Carolina to issue a challenge for #SupercardOfHonor April 4th in Lakeland, Florida. Check out this exclusive fan footage! Tickets for #SupercardOfHonor are on sale now: https://t.co/bD1NXIfu4B pic.twitter.com/m7QDbKgvRF — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 28, 2020



