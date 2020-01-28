What's happening...

ROH releases footage of Marty Scurll’s appearance at Monday’s NJPW event

January 28, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor released footage of Marty Scurll’s surprise appearance at Monday’s New Japan Pro Wrestling event in Durham, North Carolina. Scurll issued a challenge to Jay White to face him at the April 4 Supercard of Honor event in Lakeland, Florida. Watch the footage below.

Powell’s POV: ROH’s most popular wrestler facing one of the best heels in the world. Count me in. ROH is doing a good job of loading up their WrestleMania weekend event, and Scurll has been hustling with appearances at this event and the NWA Hard Times pay-per-view and Powerrr tapings to stir up interest in his company.


The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Allysin Kay discussing Friday's NWA Hard Times PPV on FITE.TV, Melina dropping an unexpected f-bomb on NWA Powerrr, the WWE Mae Young Classic experience, her time as Sienna in Impact Wrestling, working in Japan, the Tessa Blanchard controversy, and more...


