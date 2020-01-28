ROH releases footage of Marty Scurll’s appearance at Monday’s NJPW event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Ring of Honor released footage of Marty Scurll’s surprise appearance at Monday’s New Japan Pro Wrestling event in Durham, North Carolina. Scurll issued a challenge to Jay White to face him at the April 4 Supercard of Honor event in Lakeland, Florida. Watch the footage below.
Powell’s POV: ROH’s most popular wrestler facing one of the best heels in the world. Count me in. ROH is doing a good job of loading up their WrestleMania weekend event, and Scurll has been hustling with appearances at this event and the NWA Hard Times pay-per-view and Powerrr tapings to stir up interest in his company.
