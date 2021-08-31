NXT TV preview: The advertised matches for tonight’s show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events were taped last week for tonight’s NXT television show.
-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ridge Holland.
-Johnny Gargano vs. LA Knight.
-New NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov appears.
-Roderick Strong vs. Ikeman Jiro.
-Kyle O’Reilly vs. Duke Hudson.
