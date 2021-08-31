NXT TV preview: The advertised matches for tonight’s show (no spoilers)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events were taped last week for tonight’s NXT television show.

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ridge Holland.

-Johnny Gargano vs. LA Knight.

-New NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov appears.

-Roderick Strong vs. Ikeman Jiro.

-Kyle O’Reilly vs. Duke Hudson.

