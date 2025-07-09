What's happening...

WWE Speed – Sol Ruca vs. Alba Fyre for the WWE Women’s Speed Championship

July 9, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with Sol Ruca vs. Alba Fyre for the WWE Women’s Speed Championship. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

Powell’s POV: Ruca won the match to retain the WWE Women’s Speed Championship. A new four-man tournament for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship held by El Grande Americano will presumably start next week, but no match has been announced for next Wednesday’s show. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media with occasional Friday and Saturday episodes at the same start time.

