What's happening...

Scott Stanford announces his WWE departure

July 9, 2025

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE broadcast team member Scott Stanford announced his departure from the company on Wednesday.

Powell’s POV: The smiles on the faces of the employees applauding Stanford in the video make it pretty obvious that he is well-liked by his peers. Or maybe they’re just thrilled to see him leave? Kidding. I always enjoyed Stanford’s work and, after all these years, I remain disappointed that we never got Shirtless Scott Stanford exclusively on WWE Network After Dark.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.