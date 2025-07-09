Scott Stanford announces his WWE departure

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE broadcast team member Scott Stanford announced his departure from the company on Wednesday.

When you walk out of the studio on your last day @WWE ! 15 year run… nothing but love! Hope to make it back one day! @TripleH @StephMcMahon @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/2UcnLZlXhb — Scott Stanford (@scottstanford1) July 9, 2025

Powell’s POV: The smiles on the faces of the employees applauding Stanford in the video make it pretty obvious that he is well-liked by his peers. Or maybe they’re just thrilled to see him leave? Kidding. I always enjoyed Stanford’s work and, after all these years, I remain disappointed that we never got Shirtless Scott Stanford exclusively on WWE Network After Dark.