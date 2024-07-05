WWE Money in the Bank, NXT Heatwave, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, Adam Cole, Hillbilly Jim, Jerry Sags, Jamie Dundee

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Money in the Bank will be held on Saturday in Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena. The show features Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Join me for my live review beginning with the first pre-show match or the start of the main card at 6CT/7ET. A same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-NXT Heatwave will be held on Sunday in Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena. The show features Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans for the NXT Championship. Join me for my live review beginning with the first pre-show match or the start of the main card at 6CT/7ET. A same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena. The show features the final push for Money in the Bank. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s Smackdown audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday nights or Saturday mornings.

-AEW Rampage airs tonight on TNT at 9CT/10ET. The show was taped on Wednesday in Chicago, Illinois at Wintrust Arena. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s reviews are available on Saturday mornings.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision will be live from Southaven, Mississippi. The show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Sundays.

Birthdays and Notables

-Hillbilly Jim (James Morris) is 72.

-Jerry Sags (Jerome Saganowich) of the Nasty Boys is 59.

-Jamie Dundee (James Cruikshanks) is 53.

-Adam Cole (Austin Jenkins) is 35.