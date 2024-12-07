NXT Deadline polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show December 7, 2024 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER READER POLLS NXT Deadline Poll – Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls NXT Deadline Poll – Vote for the best match Sol Ruca vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Zaria vs. Giulia vs. Wren Sinclair in an Iron Survivor Challenge Trick Williams vs. Ridge Holland for the NXT Championship JeVon Evans vs. Wes Lee vs. Nathan Frazer vs. Ethan Page vs. Oba Femi in an Iron Survivor Challenge Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. Tavion Heights and Myles Borne the NXT Tag Titles Jaida Parker vs. Lola Vice in a NXT Underground match pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicsnxtnxt deadline
Be the first to comment