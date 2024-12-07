NXT Deadline results: Powell’s live review of Trick Williams vs. Ridge Holland for the NXT Title, Iron Survivor Challenge matches, Jaida Parker vs. Lola Vice in an NXT Underground match

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT Network Specials PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT Deadline

Streamed December 7, 2024 on Peacock

Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Armory

Vic Joseph checked in on commentary. Footage aired of Je’Von Evans on a ride at Mall of America followed by various shots of Ethan Page, Stephanie Vaquer, and Trick Williams in or around the venue… A Deadline video package aired…

The broadcast team of Joseph and Booker T spoke from their desk and noted that this was the final WWE premium live event of 2024. Ring announcer Mike Rome stood in the ring and read through the rules of the Iron Survivor Challenge match rules while a graphic listed them on the screen.

1. Je’Von Evans vs. Wes Lee vs. Nathan Frazer vs. Ethan Page vs. Oba Femi in the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge. Evans and Lee started the match. Lee got the better of Evans. When Evans showed signs of live, Lee avoided his dropkick and then double stomped his back. Lee sent Evans to the floor and then dove on him.

Back in the ring, Lee slipped on the ropes, but then hopped back up and performed another dive onto Evans that resulted in a two count. Evans rallied and hit a cutter, but Lee cut him off when he went for a springboard move. Lee pinned him while putting his feet on the ropes, sending Evans to the penalty box. Lee leads 1-0.

The third entrant in the match was Nathan Frazer, who put Lee down and then hit a top rope frog splash for a near fall. Both men ended up at ringside where Lee dropkicked Frazer into the barricade. Evans got out of the penalty box and returned the ring before hitting both opponents with a flip dive on the floor. Evans got Frazer back in the ring and covered him for two and then gave it up when he saw Lee coming. Evans slammed Lee to the mat for a two count.

A short time later, Frazer caught Evans with a sling blade clothesline for a two count. Frazer went up top and was cut off by Lee. Evans rolled up Frazer for a two count. Frazer returned the favor for a two count of his own. Frazer clotheslined Evans to the floor. Evans tried to powerbomb Lee, but Lee countered into a huracanrana that sent him into the ring apron. Lee hit both men with a dive.

The fourth entrant was Ethan Page, who clotheslined Evans and Lee at ringside and then put Frazer down. Page rolled Frazer inside the ring and followed. Frazer caught Page in an inside cradle to send him to the penalty box. The scoreboard read Lee 1, Frazer 1, while Evans and Page were at zero. Page’s time in the penalty box expired and then he pinned Frazer. The scoreboard read Lee 1, Frazer 1, Page 1, and Evans 0.

The fifth and final entrant was Oba Femi, who was the replacement for the “injured” Eddy Thorpe. Femi picked up an early pin on Evans. The scoreboard read Lee 1, Frazer 1, Page 1, Femi 1, and Evans 0. Femi had another pin, but Page pulled the referee out of the ring. Page told the referee that he needed the win. Femi went to ringside and slammed Page into the front of the penalty box twice. Frazer shoved Femi into the ring post.

Evans went to the top of the penalty box and dove onto a couple of opponents. Evans followed up with a top rope move on Lee and then pinned him. The score was Lee 1, Frazer 1, Page 1, Femi 1, Evans 1.

Lee’s time in the penalty box expired with less than five minutes remaining on the clock. Femi powerbombed Evans, but Page rolled up Femi and pinned him. The scoreboard read Page 2, Lee 1, Frazer 1, Femi 1, Evans 1. Evans hooked Page into a pin. The new score was Page 2, Evans 2, Lee 1, Frazer 1, Femi 1.

Page pleaded to no avail to not be put in the penalty box with Femi. Once in the box, Page tried to escape over the top (this thing needs a roof), but Femi grabbed him and then beat him up until Femi’s penalty time expired. Femi chokeslammed Lee and Frazer and then pinned them both. Evans jumped from the top rope and hit Femi with a cutter on the way down, but the time expired before he could cover him for the pin.

Oba Femi won the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge (Oba Femi 3, Ethan Page 2, Je’Von Evans 2, Wes Lee 1, Nathan Frazer 1) in 25:00.

Powell’s POV: A good match with a clever finish. I’m sure there were fans hoping for Penta El Zero Miedo or maybe a TNA crossover, but Femi fit the description of a “suitable replacement” for Eddy Thorpe. I guess we’ll find out whether Femi was also the person who laid out Thorpe on the go-home show or if they have someone else in mind.

After some ads/video packages, Lexis King was shown walking in “freezing cold” Minneapolis. He said he didn’t qualify for the Iron Survivor Challenge, but this was the city that changed his life forever and left him with no one to look up to. He said he’s not chasing ghosts and will exceed beyond anything “he” ever did. King said nothing feels better than the warm air of satisfaction…

Powell’s POV: Technically, Brian Pillman wrestled his final match in St. Paul and died in Bloomington, but obviously I know what they were going for.

The No Quarter Catch Crew were shown warming up backstage. A shot aired of Zaria curling a barricade in a parking garage… A video package set up the NXT Underground match…