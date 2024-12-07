NXT Deadline lineup (live coverage tonight): The updated card for tonight’s premium live event

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Deadline event that will be held tonight in Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Armory.

-Trick Williams vs. Ridge Holland for the NXT Championship

-Je’Von Evans vs. Wes Lee vs. Nathan Frazer vs. Ethan Page vs. TBA in the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge

-Sol Ruca vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Zaria vs. Giulia vs. Wren Sinclair in the women’s Iron Survivor Challenge

-Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. Tavion Heights and Myles Borne the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Jaida Parker vs. Lola Vice in a NXT Underground match

Powell’s POV: Eddy Thorpe was pulled from the Iron Survivor Challenge due to the storyline injury he suffered on Tuesday’s show. Ava announced that she will find a “suitable replacement” for Thorpe in the ISC match. It was also announced that the men’s ISC match will open the show, and the women’s ISC will close the show.

Join John Moore for his live review starting with any pre-show notables or the beginning of the main card at 6CT/7ET as it streams on Peacock. A same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).