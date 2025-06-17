NXT TV results (6/17): Moore’s review of Trick Williams, AJ Francis, and KC Navarro vs. Elijah, Josh Briggs, and Yoshiki Inamura, Blake Monroe contract signing, four Evolution Eliminator matches

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live June 17, 2025, on The CW Network

[Hour One] Highlights from last week’s NXT show aired. The highlights focused on the NXT women’s division…

Vic Joseph, Booker T, and Corey Graves were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

Thea Hail jumped Jaida Parker during her entrance. The bell rang once both women got in the ring…

1. Jaida Parker vs. Thea Hail in an Evolution Eliminator match. Hail dumped Parker to ringside and hit her with a suicide dive. Hail hit Parker with a crossbody and Exploder Suplex for a nearfall. Parker came ack with a Sidewalk Slam for a nearfall. Parker put Hail in a Cravate for a minute or two. Parker got a two count off a Cravate Swing. Parker put Hail back in the chinlock. Hail escaped by pressing Parker into the corner.

Parker came right back with a Suplex for a nearfall. Hail hit Parker with a wrist slam. Hail sent Parker into the steel steps heading into break.[c]

Back from break, Parker hit Hail with her signature draping Banzai Drop. Hail reversed Hip Notic into a Kimura. Hail dragged Parker to the center of the ring to prevent a rope break. Parker broke the lock for a bit a few times, but Hail went right back to the hold. Parker tapped out, but the referee didn’t see it. Hail thought she won, but she ate a Hip Notic for the loss.

Jaida Parker defeated Thea Hail via pinfall in 9:15.

John’s Thoughts: Jaida and Thea had a good match with a good amount of time given. The finish was tricky to set up, but it looked better on the replay as a unique way for a heel to win. The replay showed Parker hiding the tapout which made it believable that the referee wouldn’t catch it. We get too many distraction heel finishes so it’s refreshing for heels to find other ways to pick up dirty wins.

Josh Briggs, Yoshiki Inamura, and Elijah were hanging out backstage, chatting about their upcoming match against Trick Williams and First Class. After Elijah left, Hank and Tank showed up and told Inamura and Briggs that they’ll have a tag title shot dowin the road. Oba Femi showed up and talked about how he got past Jasper Troy to defend his title. Trick Williams passed by and Oba said his money was on Inamura, Briggs, and Elijah tonight….

A Blake Monroe teaser vignette aired where she was getting dressed. She picked a black dress. She drove off in her SUV to head to the Performance Center…

Kelani Jordan made her entrance. Lash Legend made her entrance…

2. Kelani Jordan vs. Lash Legend in an Evolution Eliminator Match. Lash started the match with a body slam. Kelani came back with a shortarm boot and Rolling Thunder. Jordan put Lash in a side headlock. Jordan hit Lash with a huracanrana and dumped Lash to ringside with a dropkick. Jordan hit Lash with a Asai Moonsault heading into break.[c]

Back from break, Jordan rolled up Lash for a two count. Lash used her size to block a Slingshot Sunset Flip. Lash hit Jordan with a Pump Kick for a two count. Lash put Jordan in a Gory Torture Rack. Jordan flipped out and hit Lash with a Codebreaker. Jordan took Lash off her feet with a cartwheel into a back elbow. Jordan hit Lash with Sliced Bread and a Five Star Frog Splash for a nearfall.

Lash hit Jordan with a right forearm and shook her up. Jordan took down Lash with a boot. Lash slapped Jordan on the back to block One of a Kind. Jordan reversed a Superplex into a Crossbody for a good nearfall. Lash got knees up to block a 450. Lash hit Jordan with her bow and arrow side slam for the victory.

Lash Legend defeated Kelani Jordan via pinfall in 9:56.

John’s Thoughts: A good showcase of NXT’s deep women’s division to start off the show. There’s always a fear that the quality of the matches might dip once there are a good amount of callups, but NXT’s women’s division is deep enough to quickly make it look like they haven’t missed a beat. It would be good to get some character development from both of these women though. Jordan has been stalled as a character for a long while. They gave her a bit of an edge, but she hasn’t progressed past being a bit mopey at times. Lash is a good talker, so it would be good to give her a pre-tape promo to define her a bit after breaking up Meta Four and the Meta Girls.

The show cut to a Stacks promo. Stacks talked about his feud with Tony D that broke up the D’Angelo Family. Highlights of the feud aired…

The show cut to Tony D yelling at Luca Crucifino randomly. Tony D said he’ll see Luca in the ring. Luca looked confused (as he should have because he didn’t really do anything)…[c]

Tony D’Angelo was in a suit and in the ring back from break. Tony D talked about how you have to have your head on a swivel as the Don. He said a few months ago, Stacks stabbed him in the back, Rizzo went into hiding, and Luca presumably got clipped. Tony D said all he wants is loyalty from Luca, but isn’t getting it. Tony D asked Luca to talk to him man-to-man. Luca made his entrance and asked if this was how he wants to do things.

Tony D said if Luca wants to lie, he has to do it in front of everyone. Luca said he isn’t lying. Tony D asked Luca what happened in the desert. Luca said he was tied up and put in a trunk, and then let out. Luca said he had to make his way out of the desert. Tony D then talked about Luca staring at him like an idiot at Battleground. Tony D asked Stacks why he didn’t help him. Luca said he should have helped, but he didn’t know what to do.

Luca said he’s supposed to be an advisor and this was one of the first times he had to make a decision for himself. Tony D said that eyes never lie. Tony D told Luca to look him in the face and confirm if he’s with Stacks or not. Before Luca could give an answer. Stacks made his entrance surrounded by unnamed goons in white T-Shirts. Stacks talked about how he’s been more loyal to Luca than Tony D, as exhibited in the last month with Tony D not trusting Luca.

The random goons jumped Tony D. Tony D and Luca cleared the goons from the ring. Stacks ducked a punch from Luca and Luca accidentally punched Tony D. Stacks backtracked and the commentary team wondered if Luca hit Tony D on purpose…

John’s Thoughts: This feud has been very wonky to the point of being unentertaining. I don’t see a reason to really care about anyone in this feud. I kinda care about Luca, but that’s because he’s done nothing wrong, yet Tony D won’t give him any credit for anything. Tony D is coming off very unlikable, but not in a heat generating way.

AJ Francis and KC Navarro approached Trick Williams backstage and told Trick that KC was not cleared to wrestle. Wes Lee and High Ryze showed up. Wes talked about him being at odds with Trick, but he’s volunteering to have Trick’s back. Trick agreed to have Wes by his side…[c]

The show cut to Chase U where Andre Chase introduced Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors to the rest of the class. A montage aired of Uriah and Dixon doing classwork. Chase kept cutting off Dixon when he was trying to ask questions. Chase yelled at Kale to get tough. Connors and Dixon left the class with Connors saying it was a shame. Chase asked “what the f**k”…

A replay aired of Ricky Saints getting hit with a cutter on a chair. A CT scanned showed Saints’ injured larynx…

Ethan Page was gloating with Evolve’s Vanity Project stable. Ricky Saints showed up and said he’s coming after Page next week. Ashante the Adonis showed up and also got in Ricky’s face. Adonis tried to talk big, but he was abandoned by Vanity Project and Saints. Saints said he’ll see Adonis soon…

Blake Monroe was shown getting out of her car…

Elijah sung a song on his way to the ring about how he, Inamura, and Briggs are about to kick ass. Elijah then asked the crowd who wants to walk with him. Inamura and Briggs made their entrance…[c]

Je’von Evans was hanging out with Tavion Heights and Wren Sinclair backstage. Evans saw Jasper Troy and approached him, praising him for taking it to the NXT Champion. Jasper told Evans to get out of his face. When Evans went back to Tavion and Wren, Charlie Dempsey was there. Evans said that Tavion doesn’t want to be in NQCC anymore. Charlie said that if Tavion can beat Evans, he can leave. Evans said that it looks like Tavion will be stuck in NQCC…

Blake Monroe was shown at a photoshoot…

[Hour Two] First Class made their entrance first. High Ryze were out next. Out last was TNA Champion Trick Williams…

3. Trick Williams, AJ Francis (w/KC Navarro), and Wes Lee (w/Tyson Dupont, Tyriek Igwe) vs. Elijah, Yoshiki Inamura, and Josh Briggs. Wes and Inamura started the match. Wes worked on Inamura’s knees. Inamura came back with a shove. Briggs tagged in. Inamura and Briggs worked on Wes with a flapjack and sliding boot for a nearfall. AJ tagged in and took down Briggs with a Shoulder Tackle. Trick tagged in and ate a sidewalk slam and splash from Briggs.

Elijah tagged in and hit Trick with a chop. Elijah countered a wristlock with a flip. Elijah took down Trick with a flying clothesline. Elijah then hit Trick with Old School into a Fame Asser. Trick came back with a side kick. Elijah dragged Trick to ringside and tossed him into the barricade. Inamura and Briggs caught Wes off a flip dive. AJ teased a flip dive, but then thought otherwise. Briggs, Inamura, and Elijah took down AJ heading into break.[c]

Inamura fended off AJ with chops. AJ came back with a Spear for a nearfall. AJ hit Inamura with the Flop Dolla Tennessee Whiskey move (which Corey Graves oversold). The heels cut the ring in half on Inamura. Inamura got a window of opportunity with a helicopter spin into a body slam. Briggs and Trick tagged in. Briggs hit Trick with a big boot and crossbody. Elijah tagged in and worked on Trick with right hands into stomps. Elijah hit Trick with an inverted Final Cut for a nearfall.

All six men brawled in the ring. Wes accidentally hit Trick with a Spiral Tap. Elijah dumped Wes to ringside. Inamura hit Trick with his powered up Frog Splash for the victory.

Yoshiki Inamura, Josh Briggs, and Elijah defated Trick Williams. Wes Lee, and AJ Francis via pinfall in 11:02.

Sol Ruca and Zaria were hanging out backstage. Tatum Paxley was shown playing with a doll behind them…[c]

John’s Thoughts: On one hand, I think they should be doing a better job to make Trick Williams feel like a bigger deal, given the history behind the belt he’s holding. On another, I do like Yoshiki Inamura getting a bit of love in terms of a victory here. I was a bit afraid that Wes Lee was thrown in to take the pin like he usually does, but this sets up a potential fun match between Trick and Inamura, which will get them a TNA title defense on the weekly NXT television show (or Great American Bash).

GM Ava was with her assistants Robert Stone and Stevie Turner in Ava’s office. Tony D’Angelo and Luca Crucifino were dragged in by Ava, who heard them arguing. Ava told Tony D that Stacks will get a heritage cup match against Noam Dar next week because Stacks beat Tony D, a former Heritage cup champion. Ava said that Stacks’s consigliere also signed off on it. Tony D walked off and Luca claimed that he’s not Stacks’s consigliere….

Entrances for the next match took place…

4. Zaria (w/Sol Ruca) vs. Izzi Dame (w/Shawn Spears, Niko Vance) in an Evolution Eliminator Match. Dame got a takedown and Yakuza Kick on Zaria. Zaria came back with alternating hands. Both women traded rights in the center of the ring. Zaria hit Dame with a pump kick and suplex for a two count. Zaria rolled up Dame for a two count. Dame came back with a knee to Zaria’s gut. Dame tackled Zaria into the corner.

Zaria got to the top rope and put Dame in a hanging Half Nelson. Zaria hit Dame with a diving clothesline for a nearfall.[c]