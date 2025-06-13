TNA Impact results (6/12): Moore’s review of Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Francis and KC Navarro, an 8-4-1 match for a shot at the Knockouts Championship, Jason Hotch vs. Leon Slater

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

TNA Impact (Episode 1,090)

Taped June 7, 2025, in Tempe, Arizona at Mullett Arena

Simulcast June 12, 2025, on AXS TV and TNA+

Highlights from last week’s TNA Plus Against All Odds show…

A clip from “earlier today” showed Mike Santana trying to enter the venue of this week’s Impact, but he was stopped by Santino Marella, who told Santana that he can’t come in due to being suspended for two weeks. Santana said he needs to teach AJ Francis a lesson for what he’s done. Santino said that the suspension is real and that Santana might get fired if he enters the building.

Santino told Santana that as long as Santana follows the rules, in two weeks Santino will do everything in his power to allow Santana to get his hands on AJ Francis. Santana said he respects Santino as a man. Santana left. Robert Stone tried to sneak into the venue but was dragged out by security guards…

The TNA intro theme aired. Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. McKenzie Mitchell was the ring announcer…

TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella made his entrance. Santino was excited to have gotten rid of Robert Stone, who threatened to take Santino’s job. He said that cockroach is gone forever while Santino remains Director of Authority. Santino said TNA is on the road to Slammiversary. Santino said that since Leon Slater has a pinfall over Moose, he’s booking Moose vs. Leon Slater for the X Division Championship at Slammiversary.

Santino said for the 2nd year in a row on Impact there’s going to be a “TNA All Stars” vs. TNA Champions match. Santino also booked an 8-4-1 match to find Masha Slamovich’s next contender. Santino said many TNA wrestlers are chomping at the bit to face “Tricky William”, who’s the TNA Champion that’s not a TNA roster member.

Santino said that the next weeks will be “inspirational”, which he used to re-introduce the IInspiration tag team of “Gasoline” (Cassie Lee) and Jessie “MacGae” (Jessie McKay). Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay made their entrance to their wonderful entrance theme, sung by the talented Harley Cameron…

John’s Thoughts: Love the IInspiration’s entrance theme. Harley Cameron isn’t only a great actress, skilled ventriloquist, capable wrestler, and fun character; but the’s also a wonderful singer. Why hasn’t Harley Cameron been brought in by America’s (or Australia’s) Got Talent? I became an instant Harley Cameron fan a few years ago when reviewing Bound for Glory and this theme popped up. I didn’t even know who she was or what she looked like yet either.

1. “The IInspiration” Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee vs. Missa Kate and Brittnie Brooks. McKay tried to ask Kate for a handshake, who slapped the hand away. McKay then slammed Kate to the mat. Kate went for a handshake and McKay turned it into a hip toss. Lee and Brooks tagged in. Lee tagged back out to allow the IInspiration to work on their opponent with tandem offense.

Hannifan and Rehwoldt said that McKay and Lee have been training for months for their return and have even had babies while away. The IInspiration did their IIconics pose after a takedown on both opponents. McKay hit Brooks with a twisting facebuster for a two count. Kate got a cheap shot on McKay to allow her team to get the advantage with quick tags to cut the ring in half on McKay.

McKay managed to tag in Lee who cleaned house. Lee hit Brooks with a high kick and hit Kate with a Northern Lights Suplex for a two count off a bridge. McKay kicked Brooks off the apron. The IInspiration hit Kate with a double team front slam that they call the Idolizer to give McKay the pinfall win.

The IInspiration defeated Missa Kate and Brittnie Brooks via pinfall in 4:47.

The IInspiration did their IIconics pose after the match…

John’s Thoughts: Very good to see the return of Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee back after taking a break from in ring to act and as Rehwoldt put it, “train and making babies” (Cassie Lee had two if I remember correctly with NXT wrestler Shawn Spears). If they are looking at a full-time return, I wouldn’t mind seeing that flourish. Lee back in her NXT days, always struck me as someone with the toolset to become a top singles star. McKay started out rough, but her had work turned her into a decent wrestler, but even more charming personality. Both IIconics have infectious personalities that the crowds love. I wouldn’t mind seeing them get signed back to WWE if the window is open (one of the huge positives I also hear about WWE these days is how well they accomodate their wrestlers that are parents. Like the Garganos and Rollins-Lynch.).

Matt and Jeff Hardy cut a promo about how after beating First Class later, they are on the road to taking the tag team titles back from The Nemeths…[c]

A replay aired of AJ Francis and KC Navarro talking smack to Yoshiki Inamura, Josh Briggs, and Elijah on this week’s NXT show. Hannifan plugged Trick Williams and First Class vs. Inamura, Briggs, and Elijah for next week’s NXT…

AJ Francis and KC Navarro made their entrance for their First Class Penthouse talk show. KC plugged First Class merch on TNA Shop. The crowd gave AJ the “what” treatment, and AJ turned it on them by saying “Dumbasses say what?”. AJ pulled out a $100 bill, mocking wrestlers who bring prop money to the ring. AJ then said he’ll give $100 to whoever in the crowd can say “money money money” the best.

AJ let a kid named Pedro on stage to say money money money. The crowd said they should give Pedro money. AJ refused, saying that nothing is free and life isn’t fair. AJ sent Pedro away. AJ then introduced TNA Champion Trick Williams. KC chanted “First Class Trick” to Trick’s theme while AJ tried to do the Booker T interjections. AJ said it’s obvious why they turned on TNA to help trick retain the TNA title, because they hate Joe Hendry and Trick beat Joe Hendry. AJ asked Trick how he feels about First Class.

Trick said these two light skinned brothers are aight with him. AJ said First Class already run TNA and will run NXT too. AJ said after they beat the Hardys they will be in line for TNA tag title shots. AJ, KC, and Trick toasted to the era of First Class and TrickNA. The three men danced to Trick’s theme to end the segment…

John’s Thoughts: A better and more productive version of the First Class Penthouse segment compare to past iterations. I actually really liked AJ’s ode to the Million Dollar Man at the beginning to draw heat from the crowd (I also agree that only dumbasses chant “what” at wrestling shows. I half kid, I half kid). I like the teaming of Trick Williams and First Class as their personalities mesh well. The logical kayfabe seed was planted too, when Trick couldn’t get first class airfare to the last TNA taping. I like that this also sets up Mike Santana to possibly take down another heel faction single-handedly en route to winning the title at Slammiversary.

Alisha Edwads asked Jason Hotch backstage if “you wanna know something?”. The System approached Jason Hotch to praise him, saying if Hotch can take out Leon Slater, that he’d be a perfect fit for The System. Ali, Steelz, and Skyler showed up and escorted Hotch away.

Alisha Edwards then asked Matt Cardona if he wants to know something? Eddie said that Matt Cardona is a free agent who just won’t go away. Dango said Cardona is just a waste of backstage coffee. Eddie said if Cardona can find a tag partner next week, he can face The System. After the System members walked off, Brian Myers silently confronted his former Major Brother tag partner before walking off…

The sponsored TNA injury report aired: Heather by Elegance is medically cleared after a chipped tooth. Tessa Blanchard is medically cleared after her jaw injury. Jason hotch is cleared after “bruises”.

Tom Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

The Great Hands made their entrance. Leon Slater was out next. Hannifan noted that Slater turns 21 in September. Hannifan said Amazing Red has the youngest X Champion record at 21 years old and 4 days. Hannifan also noted that Moose is trying to become the longest single-reign champion (record currently held by Austin Aries)…

2. Leon Slater vs. Jason Hotch (w/John Skyler). Hotch and Slater started the match with quick chain wrestling. Hotch hit Slater with a cool looking handstand kick for a nearfall. Hotch hit Slater with a backbreaker for a nearfall. Hotch put SLater in a modified Kesa Gatame with a knee to the back. Slater countered a suplex with a Final Cut.

Slater rallied with clotheslines and handstand elbow for a nearfall. Hotch hit Slater with a gamengiri and rolling cutter for a nearfall. Slater came back with a release Blue Thunder Bomb. Slater chopped Hotch. Hotch booted Slater and gave him a stomp on the apron. Slater and Hotch traded rollups. Slater hit Hotch with a Crescent Kick and Swanton 450 for the win.

Leon Slater defeated Jason Hotch via pinfall in 7:39.

John’s Thoughts: Even though it’s telegraphing the hell out of things, similar to the Mike Santana vs. Trick Williams story, I like them setting the clock as to when Leon Slater is going to win the X Division title. It would be idiotic if they didn’t allow Slater to get the record. That would establish him as a home grown TNA wrestler like your AJ Styles, Amazing Reds, Motor City Machine Guns, etc. Something I wouldn’t mind seeing as well, due to their similar age and bounciness, is a match between Leon Slater and Je’von Evans. I like what they are doing with Jason Hotch too, with his whole Stockholm Syndrome gimmick he has with Order 4. Jason Hotch is someone who can also break out as a TNA home grown star if they do this right.

Gia Miller interviewed Tessa Blanchard about being in the 8-4-1 match later in the show. Tessa welcomed Miller back after Miller was gone at the last tapings. Tessa said that Miller’s stand-in had a better personality and asked way better questions. Tessa said you can put the whole damn locker room out there, the only person that will win is Tessa. Tessa then stopped Gia from asking any questions, saying she’s going to remind the locker room who built the locker room…

Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

Hannifan announced that the July 24th edition of Impact will be a live show…

Entrances for the 8-4-1 match took place (a 8 person tag where the winners will face in a 4 way match). A replay aired of Killer Kelly returning to TNA to confront Masha Slamovich at Against All Odds…

John’s Thoughts: I like the foreshadowing sometimes when it makes sense in a story, like what I assume is going to happen with Mike Santana and Leon Slater; but I don’t really care for it if they are doing a large match like this and that it gives away the finish due to one out of the 8 wrestlers here being the one that got a spotlight on them. Good to see Killer Kelly back though. Congrats to her and Myron Reed for having their first child. TNA’s Knockouts division is getting stacked with all these mommas back from maternity leave (The IInspiration being the other moms that were out). I wouldn’t mind seeing Kelly back in NXT too as Shawn Michaels always seemed to be a fan of hers in NXT UK (and that’s when Kelly had the generic fighter gimmick).

3a. Tessa Blanchard (w/Victoria Crawford), Rosemary, Dani Luna, and Xia Brookside vs. Indi Hartwell, Tasha Steelz, Killer Kelly, and Jody Threat in a 8-4-1 Tag Team Match. The former Spitfire tag team started the match. Hannifan noted that both women were mentored by Rancid frontman Lars Frederickson. Both women were at a stalemate after rapid pins. Jody then forced Tasha to get in the match, who ate a backdrop from Dani. Xia tagged in and ate chops from Tasha. Xia came back with rapid chops, a hurcanrana, and dropkick for a nearfall. Xia tagged in Rosemary, who choked Xia instead.

Tasha got spooked at Rosemary and tagged in Killer Kelly. Kelly and Rosemary crawled in the ring and did creepy face glares at each other. Kelly and Rosemary then did a bit of a catfight. Kelly hit Rosemary with Muay Thai clinch strikes for a nearfall. Tessa and Jody tagged in. Crawford tripped Jody off the top rope. Tessa kicked Indi Hartwell. Tessa tagged in Luna, who tagged out to Rosemary to not face her former tag partner.

Threat avoided a forearm smash from Tessa and tagged in Indi. Indi hit Rosemary with a Spienbuster for a nearfall. The women took turns hitting signature moves on each other. The sequence ended with Indi hitting Rosemary with the Hurts Donut for the victory.

Indi Hartwell, Jody Threat, Killer Kelly, and Tasha Steelz defeated Rosemary, Dani Luna, Tessa Blanchard, and Xia Brookside via pinfall in 7:42 to advance in the 8-4-1 match.

The show cut to break…[c]

3b. Indi Hartwell vs. Jody Threat vs. Killer Kelly vs. Tasha Steelz in the 2nd part of the 8-4-1 match. Indi hit Jody with a boot. Indi got a two count after a side slam. Kelly dragged Jody to ringside and tossed her into the steel steps. Kelly and Steelz gave Indi a double suplex but then went for pins on Indi. Kelly hit Steelz with headbutts and a Front slam for a nearfall.

Jody hit Kelly with a crossbody. Indi and Jody got on the same page and hit Kelly and Tasha with lariats in the corner. Indi and Jody then took each other out with clotheslines. Threat reversed Tasha’s Stratisfaction. Indi rolled up Jody for a two count. Steelz hit Threat with a Stratusfaction for a nearfall. Indi hit Tasha with a Hurts Donut. Kelly gave Indi a boot to break up her pin and then pinned Tasha for the win.

Killer Kelly defeated Tasha Steelz, Indi Hartwell, and Jody Threat via pinfall in 5:20 to win the 8-4-1 Match.

Gia Miller interviewed Masha Slamovich about her former tag partner challenging her for the Knockouts title in two weeks. Masha said she and Kelly have always been meant to be. She said she said that she knows all of Kelly’s physical and mental scars. She said while Kelly was out doing god knows what, she’s been defending the title and still reigning as champion. She said she’s going to put Kelly in her place, on her knees, being Masha’s bitch…

Tom Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Nice fire from Masha in the post match promo that was different from her bland promos since losing the Russian accent. Even though they telegraphed the hell out of Kelly winning, I did like the 8-4-1 match as a showcase to how deep the Knockouts Division is. Back when Jordynne Grace was champion and Spitfire where having their endless feud with the Elegances, the Knockouts division looked thin to the point where WWE developmental needed to ship a lot of their developmental wrestlers over to fill out the card. Their recent signings have bounced TNA back to having a deep and top women’s roster again. A lot of people credit Hunter and HBK for revolutionizing women’s wrestling, but I always go back to Dutch Mantel and how TNA was the true pioneers of womens wrestling; and I like how that division continues to thrive today.

Hannifan ran through upcoming TNA live events…

A Steve Maclin promo aired where he talked about beating Mance Warner at Against All Odds. He said he’s also going to look over his shoulder next week in the champions vs. all stars tag match because he doesn’t trust Trick Williams. He said he’ll tag and bag anyone who crosses the line…

Steph De Lander and Mance Warner made their entrance. Steph said Mance was screwed at Against All Odds and the only people who should be screwing is her and Mance. Mance and Steph were about to make out, but Mance started to yell at a random stagehand for saying something. Tommy Dreamer ran out to keep the peace, but he was beat up by Mance Warner. For some reason, the security guards cleared a path to allow Mance to hit Dreamer with a running knee (these guards must really dislike Dreamer). The guards sent Mance and De Lander to the back…

Hannifan hyped the main event of the show…[c]

Sami Callihan was about to cut a promo on Trick Williams backstage, but was confronted by Eric Young and The Northern Armory. Young and Callihan came to the agreement that people like them are the heart and soul of TNA. Sami shook EY’s hand and said he’ll see EY next week. EY acted like leaving, but then left Sami lying after a right hand…

The following matches were advertised for next week: Sami Callihan vs. Eric Young, Masha Slamovich and Lei Ying Lee vs. The Elegance Duo, and The All Stars vs. Champions match…

First Class made their entrance first. Out next were the Hardys….

4. “The Hardy Boyz” Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “First Class” AJ Francis and KC Navarro. The Hardys hit their signature moves on KC to start the match. Jeff hit AJ with Poetry in Motion and dumped AJ to ringside.[c]

Jeff and Matt cut the ring in half on KC back from break. Jeff hip tossed Navarro to the arms of Francis. KC was able to hit Jeff with a Baseball SLide after a distraction from AJ. AJ worked on Jeff with methodical offense. AJ hit Jeff with his signature Flop Dollar Tennessee Whiskey move. It took two Twist of Fates to get AJ off his feet.

Matt caught the hot tag and rallied with his Delete offense on AJ. Matt hit AJ with a Side Effect for a nearfall. Trick Williams ran out and beat down both Hardys for the DQ.

The Hardys defeated First Class via DQ in 7:35 of on-air time.

While the heels had the initial numbers advantage but Joe Hendry ran out to even the numbers. The System, Elijah, and Leon Slater also ran out. The heels were dumped to ringside. The show closed after Slater hit the heels with a flip dive…

John’s Thoughts: I’m okay with the DQ finish to protect First Class as they are starting their alliance with Trick Williams. Good to have Jeff Hardy back too as he wasn’t allowed in Canada. Having Hardy back will definitely do a good job with viewership and ticket sales. I did like the ending of the show as they punctuated it with a Leon Slater flip dive that continues to push them as the homegrown star of TNA.

A better show this week with the new set of tapings. Last week’s tapings were a bit odd because they had to tape it without Trick winning the championship yet. The 8-4-1 match was good in showcasing the depth of the Knockouts division. They are also doing a good job actually developing characters like Leon Slater and Jason Hotch.