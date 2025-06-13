Jersey Championship Wrestling “recs.sports.pro.wrestling” results (6/12): Vetter’s review of Masha Slamovich vs. Matt Mako for the JCW Title, Beastman and Mad Dog Connelly vs. Matt Tremont and Slade in a hardcore match.

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, MLW, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Jersey Championship Wrestling “recs.sports.pro.wrestling”

Replay available via YouTube.com

June 12, 2025, in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey at “The Mecca (KOC Hall)

Sadly, the crowd is 50 to 70; barely enough people to fill the front row around three sides of the ring. I’ve seen this building packed for other indy shows, so it’s difficult and disappointing to see such a small crowd. Lighting could be better today; the ringside cameras are fine but the hard cam is really dark. I don’t usually point this out, but this mat canvas is ugly and old, with tape on it in a few spots. Veda Scott and Nick Knowledge provided commentary

* The show opened with a highlight video package from the “May Flowers” show on May 11.

1. Alec Price and Jordan Oliver vs. Isaiah Broner and O’Shay Edwards for the GCW Tag Team Titles. Broner and O’Shay are both much bigger, and they attacked from behind to open the match. Edwards hit a German Suplex. The champs hit stereo kicks on Broner and sent the heels to the floor at 2:30. Price dove to the floor onto both but got caught. Oliver tried to dive onto them, but they pushed him back into the ring. Broner hit a spinebuster on Jordan and a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall, but Price broke it up with a Swanton Bomb.

Broner and Edwards hit stereo running body blocks. Broner accidentally clotheslined Edwards! The champs hit some quick team offense on Broner, with Oliver hitting a hard clothesline for a believable nearfall at 5:30. Price hit a top-rope Cave-in stomp to the collarbone. Price overflew Broner on a Blockbuster attempt, but he dove to the floor on Edwards. In the ring, the champs hit a team Acid Bomb to pin the bigger Broner. Good match; not every move landed (particularly Price overshooting on his springboard Blockbuster), but it was a fun match.

Alec Price and Jordan Oliver defeated Isaiah Broner and O’Shay Edwards to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles at 7:21.

* We saw a video package of Darian Bengston. He’s based out of the Georgia indies, and he’s not intimidated by Marcus Mathers. (I always point out he had an excellent ROH match last summer against Australian star Robbie Eagles. ROH needs more matches like that one.)

2. Marcus Mathers vs. Darian Bengston. Nick Knowledge said this is Bengston’s JCW debut. This should be really good. Marcus didn’t bring his IWTV Title belt with him. Standing switches and a feeling-out process to open. They went to the mat, and Marcus applied a Fujiwara Armbar. Mathers hit a headscissors takedown and a dropkick at 4:00. Mathers went for his step-up mule kick, but Bengston was ready for it, caught the leg, and tied Marcus in an STF. They got up, and Darian unloaded some chops. Mathers hit a suplex for a nearfall at 6:30.

Mathers applied a double armbar and the crowd chanted “Rings of Saturn!” Bengston escaped and tied him in his own Rings of Saturn! Bengston went for a fadeaway stunner, but Mathers blocked it. Bengston hit a Jeff Hardy-style Whisper in the Wind top-rope twisting splash at 9:00. Mathers hit his top-rope twisting crossbody block. He was fired up and hit some clotheslines, then his Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Marcus hit a standing powerbomb, but he missed a top-rope doublestomp at 12:30. Mathers leaned over; Bengston grabbed Marcus’ head, rolled him up, and got the flash pin. Not the smoothest finish, but a good match overall.

Darian Bengston defeated Marcus Mathers at 13:04.

* JCW will be back in action on July 6 at the House of Independents in Asbury Park, N.J., featuring Mara Sade (Jakara Jackson!) vs. Masha Slamovich and Mance Warner vs. Timothy Thatcher and Matt Tremont vs. Mad Dog Connolly in a dog collar match.

3. Nixi XS vs. Joseline Navarro vs. Ava Everett vs. Gypsy Mac vs. Janai Kai vs. Zayda Steel in a scramble. I wrote their names in order of introduction. I’ve seen Nixi at indy shows from Illinois, and she wrestled on a show I attended in Minnesota in March; she’s a fashionista, and it’s her debut here. I’ve seen Mac out in Las Vegas for Future Stars of Wrestling, so this is a big debut for her, too. Kai has to be the favorite, right? Zayda Steel came out last, and she’s in green-and-pink tonight. Zayda slapped Janai to start; Kai responded with a stiff spin kick to Zayda’s head!

Kai landed some more kicks on the other women. Kai and Zayda fought on the floor. In the ring, Ava and Joseline fought, with Navarro hitting a back suplex. Steel and Mac traded forearm strikes in the ring, and Zayda hit a huracanrana, then a basement dropkick for a nearfall at 2:00. Gypsy Mac hit a Vader Bomb on Steel for a debut. Nixi hit a DDT on Gypsy for a nearfall, but Ava made the save. Gypsy hit a spinning leg lariat on Ava, and she dove through the ropes onto four women at 4:00.

Navarro hit a rolling cannonball off the apron onto the other five on the floor. Nixi forcefully kissed Mac, and she hit a double Lungblower move to the chest of two women for nearfalls. Ava hit a superkick on Nixi, then a stunner. Zayda hit a Shining Wizard on AVa for a nearfall, but Navarro made the save. Joseline slammed Steel for a nearfall. Mac hit a Flatliner on Navarro, then a frogsplash for a nearfall, but Kai made the save and Janai tossed Mac to the floor. Janai then hit a spin kick to Navarro’s head for the pin. Hey, I guessed the winner! That was a sprint!

Janai Kai defeated Nixi XS, Joseline Navarro, Ava Everett, Gypsy Mac, and Zayda Steel in a scramble at 7:02.

* We saw a bizarre video with an electronic voice that taunted Matt Mako. On the screen was a mask straight out of the movie “V is for Vendetta.”

4. “Warhorse” Jake Parnell vs. Charles Mason. Wow, we have wrestlers from all over the country here, as Parnell is based out of the Midwest. (Too bad there aren’t more fans here to see them.) Mason wore his red jacket, black button-down shirt, and red tie, looking very satanic today. These two are both heels, but at least a few fans tried to get a pro-Charles Mason chant started. A feeling-out process early on, and Parnell kicked Mason in the head. Jake hit a DDT at 2:30 and was in charge.

Mason sprayed water in Jake’s eyes and hit a DDT onto the ring apron, and he kicked Parnell to the floor. They looped the ring, and Mason hit some chops, and he began unbuttoning his shirt. He threw Jake head-first into the ring post. They continued to brawl on the floor. Mason leapt off the apron and hit a doublestomp on Jake’s back at 7:00. Jake jumped in the ring and hit a flip dive to the floor on Mason, with Warhorse landing in the second row! (My guess is his feet struck a fan on the way down, too.) In the ring, Parnell hit a top-rope elbow drop for a believable nearfall.

Mason hit a Meteora into the corner, then his rolling Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 9:00, and the crowd was now fully behind Mason. They fought on the ropes in the corner, with Parnell collapsing to the mat. Parnell hit a German Suplex into the corner, then a twisting Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 12:00, and the crowd rallied for Mason at the kickout. They got up and traded some chops. Mason applied a rear-naked choke, then a Gotch-style Piledriver for the pin. That was good stuff.

Charles Mason defeated Jake Parnell at 13:59.

5. Jordan Blaze vs. Miyu Yamashita. I’ve seen Blaze a few times; she is an intense mat-based fighter; she would be ideal for Bloodsport, and Emil called her “the submission sniper.” Yamashita is on quite the U.S. tour; I just saw her compete in some all-women’s shows in California a few days ago. They circled each other before locking up, and Jordan dragged her to the mat, and they traded reversals. This was intense and believable reversals but not a lot to describe. They got back to their feet at 2:30, but Jordan immediately went for a rear-naked choke, with Miyu getting a foot on the ropes. Jordan stood behind her and hit some crossface blows.

Jordan hit a Saito Suplex for a nearfall at 4:30. Miyu hit a running clothesline and she was fired up, and she hit a series of stiff kicks to the spine. Jordan hit a fisherman’s suplex and they were both down. Jordan got up and hit a series of forearm strikes and she got a nearfall at 8:00. Miyu began hitting a series of roundhouse kicks until Jordan finally collapsed. Jordan hit a snap German Suplex! She again went to a sleeper on the mat. Miyu escaped and hit more spin kicks to the spine. Miyu hit some superkicks. Jordan hit a jumping knee. Miyu caught her with the Skull Kick for the pin. That was really good; that felt like an authentic fight. They shook hands and bowed.

Miyu Yamashita defeated Jordan Blaze at 11:16.

* We had a video of a ‘career retrospective’ for Tony Deppen, who recently announced he plans to retire soon. I don’t think he has set a date for his final match. Back to the venue, Jackson Drake and Griffin McCoy came to the ring, and of course, were booed. McCoy took the mic and called out a man who has mentored him, Tony Deppen. Tony got in the ring and hugged the heels. The crowd chanted “20 more years.” Deppen replied, “I’ll be 60; no f—en way.” Griffin put Deppen over for how he treated younger wrestlers in the back.

McCoy noted that they teamed up at the Hammerstein show in January… but they lost. “You did everything in your power to make me look like a f—ing loser!” McCoy suddenly shouted at Deppen! “On my biggest moment of my career, at Hammerstein, what happened? You lost! They didn’t book me on JCW for months!” Griffin said Deppen is an embarrassment to his kids, and Tony finally slapped him in the face. The heels attacked Deppen. Jimmy Lloyd ran in for the save, and we have a bell!

6. Jimmy Lloyd and Tony Deppen vs Griffin McCoy and Jackson Drake. Lloyd hit a double stunner. Jackson dove through the ropes onto Lloyd. Drake grabbed Deppen’s ankles and crotched him around the ring post. McCoy may have broken his nose, as he was gushing blood. Drake hit a back suplex on Deppen at 2:00, and the heels dragged Tony into their corner. Lloyd got a hot tag and hit an (ugly) running neckbreaker on Griffin. Griffin hit a stiff kick to Jimmy’s spine, and the heels now worked over Jimmy.

Deppen got a hot tag and hit a jumping knee to Griffin’s face, then he kicked him in the face for a nearfall at 5:30. Jackson hit a jumping knee on Deppen, then a Lumbar Check-style gutbuster to the ribs. Drake hit a Poison Rana on Lloyd! Lloyd hit a piledriver on Drake. Lloyd got a backslide on Griffin for a nearfall. McCoy hit a springboard dropkick. He put Deppen on his shoulders and spun him to the mat for a powerbomb for a believable nearfall at 7:30. Jimmy hit a Mafia Kick that sent McCoy to the floor.

McCoy hit a top-rope doublestomp to Lloyd’s back for a nearfall. Deppen hit another jumping knee to the jaw. Lloyd put Griffin on his shoulders and flipped him to the mat for a believable nearfall. McCoy hit a half-nelson suplex on Lloyd. then a swinging sideslam on Deppen for a nearfall. The heels accidentally kicked each other’s legs. Lloyd hit a running Blockbuster. Deppen caught McCoy coming off the ropes with another jumping knee! Deppen then hit a Shining Wizard to pin McCoy. Good action.

Tony Deppen and Jimmy Lloyd defeated Griffin McCoy and Jackson Drake at 12:02.

7. Jay Lucas vs. Terry Yaki. These two teammates have been tearing it up in the Deep South, so we’ll see what happens as they fight each other. (I presume they drove up with Bengston). We got a “both these guys!” chant before they locked up. Quick reversals, and these two were showing their familiarity with each other. They got up and traded chops at 2:30, and Lucas hit a dropkick. Terry hit an awkward flip dive to the floor at 4:30; Nick Knowledge said, “It doesn’t need to be pretty if it’s effective.” In the ring, Terry hit a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall.

Lucas hit a Michinoku Driver, and they were both down at 6:30. Lucas hit a spin kick and a hard clothesline, then a jumping powerbomb for a nearfall. Yaki hit a Slingshot Canadian Destroyer! He hit a different version of one and got a nearfall at 8:00. Nice sequence. Yaki hit a dropkick that sent Lucas to the floor. Moments later, Lucas hit a flip dive to the floor on Yaki! In the ring, Lucas hit a spinning Tombstone Piledriver for a nearfall at 9:30, and we again got a “both these guys!” chant. Yaki ducked a short-arm clothesline, rolled up Lucas, and got the flash pin. That was really enjoyable.

Terry Yaki defeated Jay Lucas at 10:27.

8. Masha Slamovich vs Matt Mako for the JCW World Title. Masha has held this belt for more than a year; she also carried her TNA Knockouts Title, and the crowd loudly chanted, “Masha’s gonna kill you!” They fought to the floor, and it looked like he was setting up for a Razor’s Edge, but she escaped. He slammed her onto the ring apron at 1:30, then he wrapped her left arm around the ring post and was booed. He remained in control as they got into the ring. He hit a hard kneedrop on her elbow and again was booed as he continued to target the limb. He hit a snap suplex at 4:00 and applied a Fujiwara Armbar. Masha nailed a rolling Koppo Kick and got a nearfall at 6:00, but she sold the pain in her arm.

Mako tied her in a Cobra Clutch, put her on his shoulders, and flipped her to the mat and immediately went to a cross-armbreaker at 7:30. Nice! He switched to a half-crab; she screamed in pain but got a hand on the ropes. She hit a running boot in the corner and the crowd loudly cheered her. Matt hit a second-rope superplex and a powerbomb for a nearfall at 9:30 and he was fired up. He hit an enzuigiri for a nearfall. He again went to a cross-armbreaker, but she again got a foot on the ropes. He shouted “You will die!” and he hit a pair of powerbombs! Masha nailed a running knee to the jaw for a believable nearfall, then she nailed the White Knight Driver for the pin!

Masha Slamovich defeated Matt Mako to retain the JCW World Title at 11:32.

9. Beastman and Mad Dog Connelly vs. Matt Tremont and Slade in a hardcore match. Again, Beastman has the size and overall look of WWE’s Ivar. Connelly is similar to Bruiser Brody. They came out first; Slade and Tremont attacked them from behind before they reached the ring. They took turns whacking each other over the head with trash can lids. I started my stopwatch at first contact; no one has been in the ring yet. Unsurprisingly, Tremont was bleeding from his forehead. They all sat down in chairs at 6:30 and took turns punching each other. They brawled over to a stage; Slade leapt off the stage onto everyone on the floor at 8:30.

Connelly was suplexed onto the hardwood floor. Tremont gouged Connelly with a fork in the forehead. No one has still been in the ring! Beastman splashed off the stage and onto Tremont, who was lying on a table on the floor. They finally got in the ring at 12:00, and there were more boards in the ring. Slade hit a Spinebuster for a nearfall on Connelly, but Beastman made the save. Connelly and Beastman accidentally collided. Tremont and Slade picked up Connelly and tossed him through a board in the corner. Connelly choked Tremont with a dog collar chain! Connelly got a mic and yelled at Tremont, who was now tied to the ropes. Beastman hit a cannonball on Slade in the corner; Tremont was unable to break up a pin as Connelly hit a basement dropkick and pinned Slade.

Beastman and Mad Dog Connelly defeated Matt Tremont and Slade at 16:38.

Final Thoughts: While the main event isn’t exactly my thing, this was a strong, free show with some really top-notch indy workers from across the country. I’l go with Miyu’s match for best, Mathers-Bengston for second, and Masha-Mako for third. But I really enjoyed Lucas-Yaki and the women’s four-way, too, so I wouldn’t argue with anyone who has a different list of favorite matches. Veda and Nick Knowledge do a good job on commentary, and there’s a lot to like here.