WWE Worlds Collide poll results for best match and overall grade

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s WWE Worlds Collide premium live event received a majority A grade from 48 percent of the voters in our post-show poll. B finished second with 39 percent.

-47 percent of our voters gave best match of the night honors to El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Chad Gable for the AAA Mega Championship. Ethan Page vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Rey Fenix vs. Laredo Kid for the NXT North American Championship finished second with 37 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a B- grade during my post-show audio review. Thanks to everyone who voted. Our WWE Money in the Bank poll results will be out later today.