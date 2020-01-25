WWE Worlds Collide lineup: NXT vs. NXT UK network special (live coverage tonight)

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Worlds Collide event that will be held tonight in Houston, Texas at Toyota Center.

-“Undisputed Era” Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly vs. “Imperium” Walter, Alexander Wolfe, Fabian Aichner, and Marcel Barthel in an eight-man tag match.

-Rhea Ripley vs. Toni Storm for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-Finn Balor vs. Ilja Dragunov.

-Angel Garza vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Travis Banks vs. Jordan Devlin in a four-way match for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

-Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano vs. Tyler Bate and Trent Seven.

-NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray vs. Mia Yim in a non-title match (pre-show).

Powell’s POV: This show isn’t getting as much attention as NXT Takeover events, but it has a loaded lineup and should be comparable to a Takeover in terms of match quality. Join me for live coverage of WWE Worlds Collide tonight beginning with the 30-minute pre-show at 5:30CT/6:30ET (the main show starts at 6CT/7ET). Dot Net Members will also hear my audio review of this event.



