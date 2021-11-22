WWE Raw in Brooklyn (reports needed), Pro Wrestling Boom Live, AEW Dark Elevation, Elias, The Bella Twins, Ed Ferrara, Lash LeRoux, Afa, Shane Douglas, Shingo Takagi, Dan Engler, Ryota Hama, Mad Dog Vachon, Archie Goldie, Dean Hart

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center with the Survivor Series fallout show. Smackdown wrestlers will be at the show as part of the storyline of Vince McMahon attempting to find out who stole his $100 million golden egg. Yes, really. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Join us for Pro Wrestling Boom Live today at 3CT/4ET. Co-host Jonny Fairplay and I will be taking your calls coming out of WWE Survivor Series at PWAudio.net. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com. The Q&A audio show will return next week.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Brooklyn, New York, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Chicago, Illinois, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Greensboro, North Carolina, and all upcoming WWE, AEW, ROH, Impact Wrestling, MLW, and other major events. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Former WWE and TNA creative team member Ed Ferrara is 55.

-Lash LeRoux (Johnathan LeRoux) turned 45 on Sunday.

-Elias (Jeffrey Sciullo) turned 34 on Sunday.

-The late Archie Gouldie, who worked as The Mongolian Stomper, was born on November 22, 1936. He died at age 79 on January 23, 2016.

-Brie Bella (Brianna Danielson) and Nikki Bella (Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colac) turned 38 on Sunday.

-Afa of the Wild Samoans (Arthur Anoaʻi Sr.) turned 79 on Sunday.

-Shane Douglas (Troy Martin) turned 57 on Sunday.

-Cassidy Riley turned 45 on Sunday.

-Ryota Hama turned 42 on Sunday.

-Shingo Takagi turned 39 on Saturday.

-The late Dean Hart died of a kidney disease at age 36 on November 21, 1990. He is the older brother of Bret and Owen Hart.

-The late Mad Dog Vachon (Joseph Maurice Vachon) died in his sleep on November 21, 2013 at age 84.

-WWE referee Dan Engler turned 44 on Saturday. He previously worked for TNA as Rudy Charles.