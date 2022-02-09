AEW Dynamite preview: The card for tonight’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship.

-The Inner Circle team meeting.

-Isiah Kassidy faces AEW’s newest signee in a qualifier for the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match.

-MJF speaks following his win over CM Punk in Chicago.

Powell's POV: Wednesday's Dynamite will be live from Atlantic City, New Jersey at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. AEW Rampage will also be taped tonight.

We are looking for reports from anyone attending AEW Dynamite in New Jersey. If you are going to this event or another upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com