AEW wrestler Sonny Kiss explains how his dance background helped prepare him for pro wrestling, says his character is similar to who he is in real life

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW wrestler Sonny Kiss spoke with the Asbury Park Press and explained how his dance background prepared him for pro wrestling. “(Wrestling) is honestly like choreography, you learn when to do what,” Kiss said. “It’s like you’re putting on a play but in a very intense, aggressive nature. … I was able to apply my dance background with the flexibility and the athleticism and the art and all that stuff and basically just be me. Because with dancing it was like I really got to express myself, so now I’m expressing myself as a character coming from that dance background.”

Kiss also said his character is similar to how he is in real life. “The confidence, the perseverance, basically the authenticity of just going out there and being myself and letting the world know this is who I am and what you see is what you get,” Kiss said. “So for me, it was always either be yourself or don’t be this at all.” Read the full story at APP.com.

Powell’s POV: Kiss also spoke about other LGBTQ wrestlers and the “Who We Are: A Celebration of Excellence, Vol. 1” compilation album that is being released by AEW. Kiss is not advertised for tonight’s Dynamite, but I assume he’ll be on Rampage or AEW Dark Elevation, which will be taped tonight in his home state.