AEW Battle of the Belts lineup: ROH Title match set for Saturday’s TNT special

August 1, 2022

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Battle of the Belts television special.

-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the ROH Championship.

Powell’s POV: AEW Battle of the Belts will be taped on Friday in Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena. Join Colin McGuire for live review of the one-hour TNT special on Saturday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear his exclusive audio review on Saturday night or Sunday morning.

