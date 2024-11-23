AEW Full Gear results: Powell’s live review of Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW World Championship, Mercedes Mone vs. Kris Statlander for the TBS Title, Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

CategoriesAEW PPV Reports MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Full Gear

Aired live November 23, 2024 on pay-per-view

Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center



AEW Full Gear pre-show results: Anna Jay beat Deonna Purrazzo in 7:00, Buddy Matthews defeated Dante Martin, Komander, and The Beast Mortos in a four-way in 10:35, and Big Boom AJ beat QT Marshall in 11:45…

Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness, and Tony Schiavone were on commentary. Private Party made their entrance for the four-way match and had two lines of women on the entrance ramp. Their opponents made their entrances on the pre-show…

1. “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. “Kings of the Black Throne” Malakai Black and Brody King vs. “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens (w/Billy Gunn) in a four-way for the AEW Tag Team Titles. Justin Roberts delivered in-ring introductions for the title match. The Outrunners were the fan favorites.

Black and King had a good run of early offense. Black took out a group of opponents with a moonsault from the apron. Black threw Quen in the ring and then he and King worked him over. Kassidy tried to help his partner, but he did a springboard into a punch and was also roughed up.

The Outrunners and The Acclaimed both entered the ring and went after Black and King. Black was cleared from the ring. The three teams worked over Black. Bowens performed Scissor Me Timbers on King while the other teams held King’s legs apart.

Floyd and Bowens set up for a scissors spot, but Caster hit Floyd with a cheap shot instead. Private Party hit stereo 450 splashes on The Outrunners for a near fall. The Outrunners put Private Party down and then did their handshake and elbow drop.

The Outrunners went for Total Recall on Kassidy, who slipped away, causing Floyd and Magnum to collide. King hit a Boss Man Slam on Bowens. King and Black both hit Bowens in the corner. They went for the same spot on Floyd, but he avoided it. The Outrunners went for a pin on King, but it was broken up by Caster.

Caster heeled it up for the crowd. Jersey native Bowens wasn’t pleased. Caster laid down and wanted Bowens to pin him, but others ran in. Bowens put Kassidy down with The Arrival and got upset with Caster for not performing the Mic Drop. Private Party hit Gin & Juice on Caster and then Kassidy pinned him.

Private Party defeated The Acclaimed, The Outrunners, and Kings of The Black Throne in a four-way in 13:25 to retain the AEW Tag Team Titles.

Private Party hopped the barricade and celebrated their win in the crowd…

Powell’s POV: Good action. There was little mystery regarding the outcome given that Private Party recently won the tag titles, but there was some interesting drama involving Caster and Bowens. It looks like the split is finally going to happen soon.

Lexi Nair interviewed Orange Cassidy in the backstage area. Cassidy said The Death Riders sent a message on Dynamite, and tonight AEW would send one back. Cassidy said it started with Private Party. Cassidy said Private Party started five years ago and are now AEW Tag Team Champions. Cassidy said AEW is everything to them and him. Cassidy said Jon Moxley can’t understand that. Cassidy said he and Private Party wouldn’t exist without AEW. Cassidy said he would show that AEW doesn’t need Moxley when he wins the AEW World Championship later in the show…

A video package set up MJF vs. Roderick Strong and then Arkady Aura delivered the introductions for the match…

2. MJF vs. Roderick Strong. MJF rolled out of the ring once the bell rang to start the match. MJF grabbed a mic and said the people like Strong because he’s white trash just like they are. MJF called New Jersey the dumpster fire of the world. MJF boasted that he’s making millions shooting movies while Strong’s mommy is shooting his daddy.

MJF posed for the crowd. Strong snuck up behind him and punched him once he turned around. Strong chased MJF up the entrance ramp and then brought him back to ringside. Strong threw a chop that MJF ducked, and Strong ended up chopping the ring post. MJF put Strong’s hand inside the turnbuckle and wrenched on it.

Back inside the ring, Strong performed a Half Nelson Backbreaker and then sold his left hand. Strong hoisted up MJF and then tossed him into the corner. Strong hit a jumping knee strike and followed up with a suplex for a two count.

MJF came back momentarily, but Strong tossed him to ringside and then dropkicked him through the ropes. Strong went to the floor and ran MJF into the barricade and then picked him up and dropped him on the barricade.

Back in the ring, MJF caught Strong with a kick in the corner. MJF stood on the middle rope and yelled, “MJF Bay Bay.” Strong stood up and hit a backbreaker for a two count. MJF came back and performed a wicked DDT for a near fall.

Strong caught MJF in a Cloverleaf and eventually released the hold while selling his hand and shoulder. MJF drilled Strong with a forearm and then went for a move and gave it up to sell his lower back. MJF grabbed Strong’s bad hand and headbutted it a few times.

Strong hit the End of the Heartache out of nowhere and covered MJF, who put his foot over the bottom rope to break the count. MJF exited the ring and sold back pain. Strong followed him to the floor and threw him back inside the ring.

MJF caught Strong in an inside cradle for a two count. Strong reversed it and got a two count of his own. Strong caught MJF with a kick to the back and then hit a backbreaker and a gut buster. Strong hit a Sick Kick and set up for his finisher, but MJF countered into a brainbuster.

Strong rolled over and draped his arm over MJF for a two count. MJF shot up and put Strong in the Salt of the Earth, which led to a quick submission.

MJF beat Roderick Strong in 13:40.

After the match, MJF wrapped Strong’s left arm in a chair and then stomped on it. Adam Cole’s entrance theme played and he ran to the ring while MJF exited through the crowd. Kyle O’Reilly, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett checked on Strong while Cole stood on the ropes and looked at MJF.

O’Reilly got up and shoved Cole to the mat and then yelled at him. O’Reilly helped Strong to the back while Schiavone said O’Reilly blames Cole for what happened to Strong…

Powell’s POV: This looked like a TV match on paper and felt that way in execution. They worked hard and it wasn’t a bad match, but it didn’t feel like the live crowd believed Strong could actually win. The post match angle continues the never ending drama involving The Undisputed Kingdom members that just won’t stop.

A video package set up the TBS Title match and then entrances for the match took place…

3. Mercedes Mone vs. Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship. During the pre-show, Mone told Kamille to stay backstage. Justin Roberts delivered in-ring introductions for the title match.

Mone said she puts the Boss in Boston. McGuinness said she’s proud of where she comes from and Schiavone would be too if he didn’t come from where he does. Funny.

Statlander picked up Mone and dropped her face first on the mat. Statlander performed a senton and a standing moonsault and got a two count. Both women ended up on the apron. Mone used a huracanrana to pull Statlander to the floor.

Mone used a meteora to pick up a near fall. Mone jumped from the middle rope and used a meteora to get another two count. Mone shrieked at referee Aubrey Edwards. Statlander powered up Mone, who countered into a neckbreaker that led to a two count. Cool spot.

Mone performed a sunset flip that sent Statlander into the corner. Mone hit double knees in the corner again and then covered Statlander for a two count. Mone showed concern over not getting the pin.

Mone went for a DDT from the middle rope, but Statlander tossed her across the ring. Mone went for another meteora, but Statlander caught her and performed a Buckle Bomb that left both women down.

Statlander put Mone down with a powerslam. Money got up and ate an elbow and a knee in the corner. Statlander performed the Chaos Theory suplex and covered Mone, who put her foot on the bottom rope to break up the pin.

Mone executed a Crucifix Bomb and then hooked in a submission hold that Statlander powered out of. Mone caught her with a Backstabber for a two count. Mone hit another meteora from the middle rope and then hooked the legs for another near fall.

Statlander rallied with a backbreaker and a clothesline for a near fall. Statlander sold her right knee. Statlander hit Saturday Night Fever for a near fall. Statlander picked up Mone, who DDT’d her for a near fall. Mone screamed in frustration over not getting the three count.

Mone performed the Three Amigos suplexes. Mone went up top and dove at Statlander, who caught her and hit an F5 style move for a good near fall. Statlander dragged Mone into position and then went up top.

Statlander attempted a 450 splash that Mone avoided. Statlander sold the right knee again. Mone targeted the knee with elbow drops and was booed loudly. Mone stepped on the bad knee and then followed up with a top rope splash onto Statlander’s legs for another near fall.

Mone waited for Statlander to stand up and then hit her with a Backstabber. Mone performed another Backstabber and then hit her finisher for another near fall. The crowd came to life when Statlander kicked out.

Mone slapped Statlander and set up for her finisher again, but Statlander caught her in a backslide for a two count. Statlander got Mone on her shoulders and dropped her face first on the mat. Statlander powered up Mone for her finisher, but Money punched and then bit Statlander’s bad knee. Mone performed a huracanrana that sent Statlander’s throat into the middle rope. Mone got the three count.

Mercedes Mone defeated Kris Statlander in 19:25 to retain the TBS Title.

After the match, Statlander was helped to the back by a ringside physician while Mone celebrated with her two title belts…

Powell’s POV: A very good match. The crowd was invested, yet slow to get into the match. They eventually got them there with Statlander kicking out so many times. It worked for this match, but there were a lot of near falls for the third match of the main card. I’ve become numb to near falls during some AEW pay-per-views and I could see it happening again tonight depending on how many we see during the remaining matches.

A video package set up Hangman Page vs. Jay White and then entrances for the match took place. White came out first with Juice Robinson, who did not accompany him to ringside. Page’s entrance followed and there were some “Cowboy Shit” chants as he walked to the ring…

4. Hangman Page vs. Jay White. Page used a belly-to-belly suplex to send White to ringside. White sold left ankle pain and then Page targeted it for the next few minutes. There were some dueling “Let’s Go Switchblade” and “Cowboy Shit” chants among the fans who chanted.

Page seated White on the top turnbuckle. Page stood on the middle rope and gave double birds to the crowd. Page followed up with a fallaway slam from the top rope and then covered White for a near fall.

White came back and wrenched Page’s left knee around the ring post twice. White sat Page on the top turnbuckle and then superplexed him. White covered Page for a two count.

Page clipped White’s bad leg and then White returned the favor. White used a flatliner and a suplex to get another two count. Page came back with a sit-out powerbomb for a near fall. Page set up for a Deadeye on the apron, but White stuffed it and then half-and-half suplexed Page on the apron. White followed up with the same move at ringside.

Page put White’s bad ankle in between two sections of the barricade and then kicked it. Page put White in an ankle lock. The referee finally decided to count, so Page had to release the hold to get back to the ring. White barely beat the referee’s count.

Page went for a Buckshot Lariat that White stuffed. Page reapplied the ankle lock. White grabbed the bottom rope, but Page dragged him to the middle of the ring. White escaped the hold and then performed a dragon screw leg whip over the ropes.

White used a uranage slam to get a near fall. Page put White in the ankle lock again. White rolled out of it and then put Page in a leg lock that Excalibur said looked like an inverted figure four. Page eventually reached the bottom rope to break it.

White set up for a suplex, but Page stomped his bad foot. White used another dragon screw leg whip, but Page came right back with a Deadeye. Page hit a second Deadeye and then covered White for a near fall.

Page went for a Buckshot Lariat, but White stuffed it. They both reversed big moves and Page caught White in the ankle lock. White escaped it and hit the Bladerunner and scored the clean pin.

JayWhite defeated Hangman Page 19:55.

After the match, White taunted Page over beating him five times. White left the ring. Page looked shocked. White fell down to sell his ankle. Page left the ring and hit White from behind.

Christopher Daniels and two referees came out. Daniels told Page to stop. Page punched Daniels in the face and headed to the back. Excalibur said there could be fines and suspensions in Page’s future…

Powell’s POV: I really liked the approach of having both men sell injuries throughout the match. White needed the win more than Page, so it was good to see him go over. Did Page turn babyface when he punched Daniels? Jokes aside, I do wonder if the loss and the punch will lead to Page taking another hiatus.

A video package set up the Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher match and then entrances for the match took place. Fletcher wore a crown when he came out and was accompanied by Don Callis…

5. Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher. Don Callis sat in on commentary. Both men traded forearm strikes to start. They went to ringside where Fletcher ran Ospreay into the barricade. Fletcher played to the crowd for heat.

Fletcher moved the ring steps away from the ring post and went for a suplex. Ospreay tried to reverse it, but Fletcher blocked it. Fletcher tried to run Ospreay into the steps, but Ospreay dove over the steps and then hit Fletcher with a huracanrana.

Back in the ring, Ospreay threw chops at Fletcher, who came right back and put Ospreay down with a DDT. Fletcher threw punches to the back of Ospreay’s neck. Both men ended up on the apron. Fletcher got the better of it by hitting Ospreay’s head on the turnbuckle.

Fletcher executed a brainbuster at ringside. Ospreay sold neck pain. Fletcher got Ospreay back in the ring and made unsuccessful attempts to pin him. Moments later, Fletcher used a Draping DDT to get another near fall.