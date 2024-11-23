AEW Full Gear Zero Hour pre-show results: Big Boom AJ vs. QT Marshall, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Anna Jay, Dante Martin vs. vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Komander vs. Buddy Matthews in a four-way

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Full Gear Zero Hour Pre-Show

Aired live November 23, 2024 on AEW social media platforms

Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center



-Renee Paquette, Jeff Jarrett, RJ City, and Paul Walter Hauser hosted the pre-show from a desk set up on the main floor.

-Ring announcer Arkady Aura handled the introductions for the first pre-show match.

1. Deonna Purrazzo (w/Taya Valkyrie) vs. Anna Jay. Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Matt Menard were on commentary. There were a lot of empty seats. Excalibur noted that fans were still arriving. Jay performed an early neckbreaker for a two count.

Jay went to the apron and was held by Valkyrie while the referee was distracted. Purrazzo hit Jay and took offensive control. Purrazzo performed a Flatliner and went for the pin, but Jay reversed it and got a two count. Strange sequence.

Jay went on the offensive and got Purrazzo seated on the top turnbuckle before pulling her to the mat and covering her for a two count. Jay performed an neckbreaker through the ropes.

Valkyrie pulled Jay to ringside and speared her. The referee watched it play out and then ejected Valkyrie. Purrazzo caught Jay in her armbar finisher, but Jay countered into a pin while still in the hold and got the three count…

Anna Jay beat Deonna Purrazzo in 7:00.

Powell’s POV: A solid match. The atmosphere was lousy due to the crowd not showing up in time for the start of the pre-show (not that I can blame them).

-Lexi Nair interviewed Billie Starkz about being in a qualifier for a spot in the match for the International Women’s Cup at WrestleDynasty at the Tokyo Dome. Starkz said it’s the second chance she’s been waiting for.

Red Velvet showed up and said she would also be in the match. Leila Hirsch arrived and said she knows she could beat Starkz. Athena showed up and questioned why she had to qualify because she’s beaten all three women.

-Lexi Nair interviewed QT Marshall in the backstage area. Mashall spoke about being in his home state of New Jersey, then turned on his home state by saying he’s reminded of why he left. Marshall took other shots at New Jersey.

-Paquette spoke with the panel about Jon Moxley. She said she’s seen him through many different iterations and she’s never seen him as laser focused as he is now. Paquette said it’s not about him, it’s about the company. City mentioned that Moxley promised something heinous, which has him worried. Jarrett said he thinks we’ll find out the Moxley’s true mission statement by the end of the night.

-An ad aired for the January 1 AEW Dynamite with the Fight For The Fallen theme being the first to be simulcast on the Max streaming service.

2. Dante Martin vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Komander (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. Buddy Matthews in a four-way. Darius Martin and Action Andretti walked out with Dante during his entrance, but they did not accompany him to ringside.