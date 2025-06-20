WWE Night of Champions lineup: The updated card for next weekend’s event in Saudi Arabia

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Night of Champions event that will be held on Saturday, June 28, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Kingdom Arena.

-John Cena vs. CM Punk for the WWE Championship

-Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes or Jey Uso in the King of the Ring tournament final

-Asuka vs. Jade Cargill or Roxanne Perez in the Queen of the Ring tournament final

-Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa for the U.S. Championship

-Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship

Powell’s POV: The Cody vs. Uso, and Cargill vs. Perez semifinal tournament matches will be held on Monday’s Raw. The Fatu vs. Sikoa match was added to the card during Friday’s Smackdown. The tournament winners will earn a shot at the world championship of their respective brand at SummerSlam. The show is scheduled to start at noonCT/1ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same-day audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).