WWE Payback lineup (live coverage tonight): The full card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the WWE Payback event that will be held tonight in Orlando, Florida at Amway Center.
-“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Championship.
-Randy Orton vs. Keith Lee.
-Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.
-Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley for the U.S. Championship.
-Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy.
-Matt Riddle vs. King Corbin.
-Big E vs. Sheamus.
-(Kickoff Show) Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott vs Peyton Royce and Billie Kay.
Powell’s POV: WWE added the Kickoff Show match since our previous update. Join me for live coverage of WWE Payback beginning with the one-hour Kickoff Show at 5CT/6ET.
Whenever they’re a team you should always put Seth Rollins and his buddy,Murphy. 😉
Could Paul Heyman be setting Reigns up for a Lesner return at Payback? I hope not because Reigns and Heyman together would be something different and much more interesting
I know that Vince pushes Reigns at all costs but what really would allow a performer who has been gone for months to get a title shot his first time back?
Champion who never lost his belt. Same reason why it’s okay for Sami Zayn to be in the IC title picture immediately.