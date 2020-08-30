WWE Payback lineup (live coverage tonight): The full card for tonight’s show

What's happening...

August 30, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Payback event that will be held tonight in Orlando, Florida at Amway Center.

-“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Randy Orton vs. Keith Lee.

-Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

-Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley for the U.S. Championship.

-Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy.

-Matt Riddle vs. King Corbin.

-Big E vs. Sheamus.

-(Kickoff Show) Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott vs Peyton Royce and Billie Kay.

Powell’s POV: WWE added the Kickoff Show match since our previous update. Join me for live coverage of WWE Payback beginning with the one-hour Kickoff Show at 5CT/6ET.


Readers Comments (4)

  1. Brian Adkins August 28, 2020 @ 2:13 pm

    Whenever they’re a team you should always put Seth Rollins and his buddy,Murphy. 😉

    Reply
  2. Danny clifton August 29, 2020 @ 9:06 am

    Could Paul Heyman be setting Reigns up for a Lesner return at Payback? I hope not because Reigns and Heyman together would be something different and much more interesting

    Reply
  3. Kizarney August 29, 2020 @ 9:25 am

    I know that Vince pushes Reigns at all costs but what really would allow a performer who has been gone for months to get a title shot his first time back?

    Reply
    • Write This Way August 29, 2020 @ 12:55 pm

      Champion who never lost his belt. Same reason why it’s okay for Sami Zayn to be in the IC title picture immediately.

      Reply

