WWE Payback lineup (live coverage tonight): The full card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Payback event that will be held tonight in Orlando, Florida at Amway Center.

-“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Randy Orton vs. Keith Lee.

-Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

-Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley for the U.S. Championship.

-Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy.

-Matt Riddle vs. King Corbin.

-Big E vs. Sheamus.

-(Kickoff Show) Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott vs Peyton Royce and Billie Kay.

