NXT replay to air opposite AEW Dynamite

August 30, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Syfy is listed as airing replay of this week’s NXT television show on Wednesday night at 7CT/8ET.

Powell’s POV: The NXT television show will first air Tuesday on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. The show was bumped to Tuesday due to USA Network’s coverage of an NHL Playoff game. While it’s hard to imagine that the replay doing big viewership numbers just a night later, technically it means that AEW Dynamite will not run unopposed by NXT on Wednesday.


