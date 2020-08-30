NXT replay to air opposite AEW Dynamite

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Syfy is listed as airing replay of this week’s NXT television show on Wednesday night at 7CT/8ET.

Powell’s POV: The NXT television show will first air Tuesday on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. The show was bumped to Tuesday due to USA Network’s coverage of an NHL Playoff game. While it’s hard to imagine that the replay doing big viewership numbers just a night later, technically it means that AEW Dynamite will not run unopposed by NXT on Wednesday.