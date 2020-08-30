AEW Countdown special to air Saturday on TNT

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The Countdown to AEW All Out will air Saturday on TNT at 4:30CT/5:30 ET on TNT.
Powell’s POV: The one-hour special will air on the same day as the All Out pay-per-view. Join me me for live coverage of AEW All Out on Saturday night as the show airs on pay-per-view and BR/Live at 7CT/8ET.
I’m excited that @TNTdrama slotted our Countdown to All Out show on the day of the PPV this Saturday! This will be an awesome week of Live wrestling with #AEWDynamite on Wednesday + then the huge All Out on Saturday night Live on PPV! Thank you to all of you fans supporting AEW! https://t.co/pHLSuHOZY1
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 30, 2020
Be the first to comment