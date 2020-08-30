AEW Countdown special to air Saturday on TNT

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Countdown to AEW All Out will air Saturday on TNT at 4:30CT/5:30 ET on TNT.

Powell’s POV: The one-hour special will air on the same day as the All Out pay-per-view. Join me me for live coverage of AEW All Out on Saturday night as the show airs on pay-per-view and BR/Live at 7CT/8ET.