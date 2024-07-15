AEW Dynamite preview: AEW International Championship and champion vs. champion matches set for Wednesday

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Will Ospreay vs. MJF for the AEW International Championship

-AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland vs. AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada in a champion vs. champion match

-Mercedes Mone vs. Nyla Rose for the TBS Title

-Mariah May speaks

-Chris Jericho hosts The Learning Tree

Powell's POV: This will be the 250th edition of Dynamite. The show will be live from Little Rock, Arkansas at Simmons Bank Arena.