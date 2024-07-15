What's happening...

NXT TV preview: The Rascalz reunion match set for Tuesday’s show

July 15, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Oba Femi vs. Duke Hudson for the NXT North American Championship

-“The Rascalz” Wes Lee, Trey Miguel, and Zachary Wentz vs. “Gallus” Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang

-Je’Von Evans vs. Brooks Jensen

-Jaida Parker, Bronco Nima, and Lucien Price vs. Michin, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson

-NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez appears

Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

