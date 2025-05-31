Wrestling Revolver “Unreal” results (5/31): Vetter’s review of Myron Reed vs. Dante Leon for the Revolver Title, Ace Austin vs. Joe Alonzo, Jake Crist vs. Alan Angels for the Revolver Remix Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER

Wrestling Revolver “Unreal”

Streamed on Triller+

May 31, 2025, in Richmond, Indiana at Wayne County Fairgrounds

This city is on the eastern border, adjacent to Ohio. This is at least the second time Revolver has held a show here; I recall the first time here, they used a lot of clearly new wrestlers. The crowd was maybe 150-200 and the lighting was good. Bork Torkleson and Joe Dombrowski provided commentary; they sound like they are in a tunnel.

* I always point out that this is Sami Callihan’s promotion, and he uses a lot of current or former TNA wrestlers.

1. Jake Crist vs. Alan Angels for the Revolver Remix Title. This should be really good. Jake won this belt two weeks ago; he offered a handshake but Angels swatted it away. Alan hit a superkick and a German Suplex. Jake hit a baseball slide dropkick, then a tornado DDT onto the floor at 2:00. Angels dove through the ropes and crashed onto Crist. In the ring, they traded forearm strikes, and Angels hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 4:00. Angels hit a top-rope back suplex, with Crist rotating and landing on his knees.

Angels came off the ropes, but Crist caught him with a stunner, and they were both down at 6:00. Angels hit a moonsault to the floor. In the ring, Crist hit a powerbomb for a nearfall and a Sliced Bread, then a fadeaway stunner for a believable nearfall at 8:00. Alan hit an Angel’s Wings for a believable nearfall. Jake got a backslide out of nowhere for the pin. That was really good from two pros.

Jake Crist defeated Alan Angels to retain the Revolver Remix Title at 9:13.

2. Jessicka Havok vs. Katie Arquette. I’ve seen Arquette in Cleveland-based AIW, but I don’t know if she’s been in Revolver before. She wore a fur jacket, and she’s the “queen of the silver screen.” Havok has the size advantage. The commentators talked about how heel manager Gia Miller isn’t here, but she’s livid at her faction because they lost the tag title last show. Dombrowski noted that Arquette is in the same faction as Derek Dillinger, who is also booked for a match later. Havok overpowered her early on and planted a foot in Katie’s sternum, and choked her in the ropes.

Havok hit a snap suplex at 3:30, and she put Katie in a Stretch Muffler. She hit a backbreaker over her knee for a nearfall; this has been one-sided. Arquette hit a stunner for a nearfall at 5:30. She couldn’t lift Jessicka. “Sometimes confidence doesn’t align with reality,” Bork said. Funny. Havok put Arquette on her shoulders, hit the Death Valley Driver, and got the pin. Yes, very one-sided indeed.

Jessicka Havok defeated Katie Arquette at 6:08.

3. “Alpha Sig” Dick Meyer & KC Jacobs vs. “Latinos Most Wanted” Koda Hernandez & Sabin Gauge vs. Davey Bang & August Matthews in a three-way for the Revolver Tag Team Titles. I just watched these LMW guys beat the heck out of each other in Chicago’s Freelance Wrestling. (The commentators have chosen to ignore that Bang & Matthews and LMW were part of the same faction a few months ago when they “invaded” a show in suburban Des Moines.) No sign of Brent Oakley, the third member of Alpha Sig. We got the bell; each team has one member in the ring. In just a few seconds, all six guys were fighting.

B&M hit stereo dropkicks, and Bang hit an axe kick to the back of the head, then a Lionsault. Koda got in and hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall at 3:30. The commentators have given up on figuring out who is legal in the ring. Alpha Sig hit a Wassup flying headbutt to the groin. Gauge hit a twisting dive through the ropes to the floor. In the ring, Koda hit a faceplant, and he flipped Sabin onto an Alpha Sig guy for a nearfall.

Bang hit his moonsault to the floor while Matthews hit a dive to the floor on the other side of the ring at 6:30. B&M hit their team doublestomps, then the Spears Tower for a nearfall. Alpha Sig hit stereo dives to the floor at 8:00. Meyer hit an Angle Slam. Gauge hit an enzuigiri and a springboard crossbody block. AS hit a team X-Factor and scored the pin. That wrapped up pretty quickly but was pretty fun.

“Alpha Sig” Dick Meyer & KC Jacobs defeated “Latinos Most Wanted” Koda Hernandez & Sabin Gauge and Davey Bang & August Matthews in a three-way to retain the Revolver Tag Team Titles at 10:35.

4. Krule vs. Matthew Justice in a Retro Video Game Street Fight. We’ll see what humorous ideas they’ve come up with for this type of hardcore match. Bork noted it has been a while since Justice has been in Revolver. They almost immediately brawled to the floor and over by a table, and Justice hit Krule with a 1987-era Nintendo video game system (me and my brother had one of those!) Justice picked up a Guitar Hero guitar and struck Krule with it at 2:00.

Justice leapt off a trailer and slammed onto Krule on a table. Justice returned to ringside and slid several boards into the ring. He speared Krule through a board in the corner at 4:00. He picked up the board shards and slammed Krule over the head with it, but Krule no-sold the blows. Krule dove through the ropes onto Justice at 5:30. Matthew dove through the ropes onto Krule! In the ring, Krule slammed Justice on a board and got a nearfall.

Justice hit a Death Valley Driver onto a table in the corner that didn’t break and he got a nearfall at 7:30. Justice picked up a plastic tub filled with video games and threw it at Krule, and he hit Krule over the head again with the board shards. Krule hit a Choke Bomb onto a table for the pin. Decent brawl.

Krule defeated Matthew Justice at 8:54 in a Retro Video Game Street Fight.

* Intermission. Footage aired of BDE battling Myron Reed at the show two weeks ago.

5. Jeffrey John vs. Rachel Armstrong vs. Juni Underwood vs. Nathan Davis vs. Bigg Pound vs. Derek Dillinger vs. Ryan Matthias vs. Erik Fallen in a scramble. Davis is a rotund young-faced kid who wrestled on the last show here. I’ve compared Pound to a young John Tenta. Dillinger has the body type of Bronson Reed. No word on why Matthias’ teammate KC Reynolds isn’t here. I’ve noted it before but Rachel is about 5’1″ and 115 pounds so she is really out of place against these bigger guys. They all started brawling at the bell.

Pound hit a running Pounce on Erik. Juni hit a basement dropkick into the corner. Rachel hit a DDT. Matthias hit a standing moonsault at 2:00. Davis hit a senton. Dillinger hit a German Suplex on Davis. John hit a plancha to the floor. Matthias hit a dive through the ropes. Pound peeled off his shirt and teased a dive. “Put it back on!” Dombrowski shouted. Pound leapt off the apron onto everyone at 4:30. In the ring, Pound and Dillinger traded forearm strikes. Matthias hit a top-rope elbow drop at 6:30.

Juni hit a pop-up powerbomb. Rachel hit a tornado DDT on the muscular Fallen. She nailed her top-rope 450 Splash on Fallen, but Dillinger picked her up and swung her around by the neck and got a nearfall. (That seemed dangerous for her.) Juni set up a board bridge in the ring and he fought Rachel in the corner. She flew onto several guys on the floor. John splashed onto Juni in the ring for the pin. More than a bit messy but it was fine. Bork said it was Jeffrey’s first-ever win in Revolver.

Jeffrey John defeated Rachel Armstrong, Juni Underwood, Nathan Davis, Bigg Pound, Derek Dillinger, Ryan Matthias, and Erik Fallen in a scramble at 9:16.

6. BDE vs. Damian Chambers (w/Kayla Kassidy). Again, BDE is a YouTube star, but his matches have been surprisingly good. Chambers hit a running forearm that dropped BDE. BDE hit a springboard crossbody block at 2:00. Kayla just ‘tagged in,’ confusing BDE, but Chambers grabbed BDE’s ankle and pulled him to the floor and beat him up at ringside. Chambers jawed at the fans. BDE hit a dive through the ropes. In the ring, Chambers kept the ref distracted while Kayla raked BDE’s eyes.

BDE hit some flying forearms at 6:00, then an OsCutter. He hit a superkick and a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. He hit a frogsplash for a nearfall at 8:00. Chambers hit a spin kick and a Stomp for a nearfall. Chambers hit a Styles Clash for a nearfall at 9:30, and he jawed at the ref. Kayla also got in the ring and threatened the ref, so the ref ejected her. Phil Stamper came out and warned her to leave the ring or she would be fired, so she finally ducked out.

Chambers rolled to the floor and shoved a fan; Bork said it was the retro game sponsor. Chambers got a chair and brought it into the ring but he swung and missed. BDE hit a stunner and a fadeaway stunner for a believable nearfall at 13:00. BDE went for another fadeaway stunner, but Chambers caught him with a forearm strike to the back of the neck. Chambers then hit a faceplant slam and got the pin. Decent match. BDE continues to search for his first-ever victory.

Damian Chambers defeated BDE at 13:46.

7. Ace Austin vs. Joe Alonzo. My guess is this is Ace’s first match since his TNA contract expired. Joe said that Ace has lost everything, from his TNA job to his girlfriend Gia Miller (kayfabe anyway!). Alonzo came out, got on the mic, and declared himself “the new face of Revolver.” He bashed Austin, saying, “TNA doesn’t want you anymore.” Dombrowski quickly refuted that. They started brawling, and Ace hit a backbreaker over his knee. Joe snapped Ace throat-first over the top rope.

They brawled to the floor. They got back into the ring, and Alonzo was in charge, hitting a dropkick into the corner, then a back suplex for a nearfall at 4:00, and he slowed him down with a sleeper on the mat. He tried a springboard move, but Austin caught him with a dropkick. Ace hit a guillotine leg drop at 6:30, and he was fired up. He hit a Doctor Bomb/gut-wrench powerbomb, then a plancha to the floor. In the ring, Joe hit a low-blow mule kick, then his springboard axe handle, but Ace got a foot on the ropes. Joe shoved the ref; the ref shoved him back, and Ace got a rollup and a nearfall. Ace hit The Fold (running Blockbuster) for the pin. Good match.

Ace Austin defeated Joe Alonzo at 8:59.

8. Myron Reed (w/Killer Kelly) vs. Dante Leon for the Revolver Heavyweight Title. Dante looks a bit thinner than the last time I saw him; he always wears a loose-fitting shirt, so it’s hard to tell. Kelly kicked the ring announcer and took the mic from him to give her own intro. Myron got on the mic and said he was born in Indiana, so this place is special to him, but of course, he turned on the fans. They brawled at the bell. Myron hit a superkick. Leon kicked him to the floor and they fought at ringside. In the ring, Leon hit an enzuigiri and a stunner for a nearfall at 2:00.

Myron snapped his neck throat-first on the top rope, and he hit an axe kick to the back of the head for a nearfall. Myron hit a kip-up enzuigiri for a nearfall, and he whipped Leon into a corner and got a nearfall at 4:30. Leon hit a discus forearm strike. Myron hit a Stundog Millionaire. Leon applied a Sharpshooter. Killer Kelly distracted Leon, who let go of the hold. Myron and Kelly kissed; Dante shoved them into each other and rolled up Myron for a nearfall at 8:30. Leon hit his twisting slam for a nearfall.

Kelly hit Dante in the head with an item; Joe thought it was her shoe. Myron hit an Air Raid Crash for a believable nearfall. Myron flipped over the top rope and crashed onto Kelly and landed dangerously on his neck on the floor. Ugh. The crowd went quiet. Joe and Bork acknowledged that we may have a serious injury. The screen went blank, and they announced the match was over. Myron may have been seriously injured here. They suddenly had the “no signal from venue” graphic, indicating the show was over.

Myron Reed vs. Dante Leon went to a non-finish at 11:40 in a Revolver Title match.

Final Thoughts: An entertaining show, but the story here is the dangerous landing that may have really caused a serious injury to Myron Reed. Revolver shows too often get bloody and violent, but that wasn’t the case tonight. I’ll go with the entertaining Crist-Angels opener for best match, ahead of the main event (it was really good up to the injury.) Alonzo-Austin takes third. I jumped while watching Myron’s landing live. I re-watched it, and it looked even more horrific upon review. I’m hoping for the best here, but this didn’t look good at all.