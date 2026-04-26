Wrestling Revolver “Strong” results (4/25): Vetter’s review of Krule vs. Mance Warner for the Revolver Title, former TNA Champion answers Alan Angels’ open challenge, Gringo Loco vs. Jake Crist

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Revolver “Strong”

Dayton, Ohio, at Calumet Center

Streamed live April 25, 2026, on @PWRevolver on YouTube

For the first time, this show aired live and free on YouTube. (They’ve typically aired on Triller+). This is a small gym, and they always pack it, but it only holds maybe 200 fans. Joe Dombrowski, Jessicka Havok, and Bork Torkleson provided commentary. The sound tonight is downright awful; what’s going on with this? I can barely hear them, but I heard them say it’s a sellout.

1. Gringo Loco vs. Jake Crist. Two of the best guys age 35+ on the indy scene today. This crowd was hot and split, and they absorbed the reaction for a bit before locking up. Basic reversals and Loco paused to dance. Jake hit a flip dive to the floor at 2:00, then an Asai Moonsault. They got back into the ring, and Crist hit some chops. Loco hit some clotheslines.

Jake hit a Russian Leg Sweep at 4:30 and tied up Loco on the mat. Jake hit a rolling DVD, then a Sliced Bread out of the corner. Loco dropped him face-first to the mat for a nearfall. They fought on the ropes, and Loco hit a top-rope Spanish Fly for a nearfall at 7:30. However, he missed a split-legged moonsault. Jake hit a Sunset Flip Bomb, then he got a Backslide and scored the pin! Really good action.

Jake Crist defeated Gringo Loco at 8:50.

* Loco got on the mic and said it’s good to be back home. He said some nice things to Crist and said he hopes they can do it again soon… but then he hit a low-blow punt kick and a sit-out powerbomb! Loud boos for that heel turn.

* On a video screen, Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Xavier appeared. The sound was so awful that I genuinely could not understand what they were saying. They are apparently vacating the belts.

* Jessicka Havok joined Bork and Dombrowski on commentary.

2. “The Outbreak” Jacksyn Crowley and Abel Booker (w/Barnabus) vs. “Tye or Die” Ryan Matthias and KJ Reynolds (w/Amazonga) for the vacant Revolver Tag Team Titles. Again, the Outbreak are zombies, right off the set of The Walking Dead, and they are regulars in Juggalo Championship Wrestling. KJ went to tie up, but he backed out of the ring before touching a zombie. A zombie hit a dropkick. The zombies choked Ryan in the corner and tried to bite his head.

One of the zombies galloped around the ring like Lio Rush has recently. Amazonga jumped in the ring and hit a Bulldog Powerslam at 2:30 while the ref was distracted! Tye or Die began working over a zombie. Matthias tied up a zombie in a surfboard, but the zombie bit Ryan’s hand at 5:00. Ryan was freaked out! Was he infected? The other zombie tagged in. (Dombrowski said it’s Jacksyn, but they look the same to me.)

The zombies hit a team bulldog for a believable nearfall at 6:30. ToD hit stereo punches. KJ hit a mid-ring Sliced Bread for a nearfall. The ref was out of position again, and Amazonga splashed onto both zombies. Ryan leapt off of Ryan’s shoulders and hit a flying elbow drop to the sternum. KJ covered a zombie for the pin. I’ll give the Outbreak credit — they have this gimmick completely nailed, even if the zombie fad is long over.

“Tye or Die” Ryan Matthias and KJ Reynolds defeated “The Outbreak” Jacksyn Crowley and Abel Booker to win the vacant Revolver Tag Team Titles at 8:33.

* Alan Angels got on the mic. He noted that his scheduled opponent, Trey Miguel , is injured and out of action, so he made an open challenge to anyone in the back. It was answered by EC3!

3. Alan Angels vs. EC3. Angels attacked before the bell, and we’re underway. EC3 hit some chops and a shoulder tackle. It goes without saying that EC3 has a muscle mass advantage. Angels hit a Divorce Court armbreaker at 2:00, and he immediately twisted the arm in the ropes, and he kept EC3 grounded. He hit a spin kick to the stomach at 4:30 and slammed EC3’s head onto the top turnbuckle. Angels got on the top turnbuckle, but EC3 flipped him to the mat. EC3 hit a German Suplex.

Angels hit a Lungblower to the back at 6:30, but he couldn’t get the Halo Stretch (Rings of Saturn), so he instead applied a crossface; EC3 quickly got to the ropes. They traded chops on the ring apron. Angels hit a superkick, but EC3 clotheslined him back into the ring. However, Angels snapped the damaged left arm over the top rope, then he hit a corner moonsault to the floor. He rolled EC back into the ring at 8:30. However, EC3 hit a Snapmare Driver off the ropes, then a second one in the middle of the ring for the pin. Solid.

EC3 defeated Alan Angels at 8:56.

4. BDE, Dick Meyers, and KC Jacobs vs. “The Algorithm” Brent Oakley, Crash Jaxon, and Joe Alonzo in a Rumble-style gauntlet. The rules were read, and I think I got them right. Brent Oakley came out first, and the commentators talked about how Brent turned on Alpha Sig last month. His former teammate Dick Meyers came out, holding a kendo stick, and they immediately brawled. Meyers dropped Brent crotch-first on the guardrail. Crash Jaxon was No. 3 at 2:30. Meyers hit Crash with the kendo stick, but Jaxon no-sold the blows. KC Jacobs was No. 4 at 5:00, and he carried a door to the ring. Joe Alonzo was No. 5, and he talked on the mic before entering the match at 7:30.

BDE entered to even the sides. Oakley speared BDE through a door in the corner, and everyone was down at 10:00. Jacobs hit a dive to the floor; he had an ugly landing on his head, but appeared to be okay. Oakley hit a double low blow at 13:00. Jaxon powerbombed both Meyers and Jacobs through a door bridge, and they pinned both of them at 13:33! Just like that, it’s 3-on-1. The heels could have pinned BDE at any time, but they struck him with chairs and beat him down. Crash missed a frog splash and crashed onto a door bridge! BDE hit a frog splash to pin Crash at 16:50. BDE rolled up Alonzo with a handful of tights at 17:12. However, Oakley immediately hit a uranage to pin BDE.

“The Algorithm” Brent Oakley and Crash Jaxon and Joe Alonzo defeated BDE and Dick Meyers and KC Jacobs at 17:35.

* The intermission match was Mike Bailey vs. John Moxley. Yeah, that really happened here. Intermission stuck to 20 minutes. (Strange how good the quality of the sound production was on that match!)

5. Bigg Pound vs. Jeffrey John vs. Amazonga vs. Troy Parker vs. Connor Knox vs. Joe Dreg vs. “Starman” Harley Rock for the 24/7 scramble title. Troy is a regular in CZW, and it’s his Revolver debut. Two new faces — I may have Knox and Dreg’s names wrong; no on-screen graphics, and the sound quality was awful. Everyone attacked Pound (the champion!) at the bell. John hit a flip dive to the floor. Amazonga hit a rolling splash off the apron onto several guys on the floor at 1:30. Starman dove onto all of them.

Pound went to the top rope, took off his shirt to reveal his massive gut, and hit a rolling cannonball onto everyone on the floor. They all brawled in the ring. Dreg, who dresses like a biker, brawled with everyone. Starman hit a twisting neckbreaker on John for a nearfall at 5:00. Parker hit an enzuigiri on Dreg. He hit a Helluva Kick on Amazonga then a Blue Thunder Bomb on the big man! Knox hit a top-rope cannonball and celebrated. John hit a D-Lo-style Sky High powerbomb on Knox.

John tried to lift Amazonga on his back but couldn’t get him up. He hit a Koppo Kick in the corner, picked up Amazonga, and hit a DVD at 7:00! Nice! John came off the top rope, but Amazonga caught him with a flying uppercut. Amazonga hit a running body block on John and slammed him to the mat. Dreg jumped in and applied a crossface chickenwing on Amazonga. Pound slammed Harley Rock and pinned him. An entertaining mess, and I do mean that as a compliment.

Bigg Pound defeated Jeffrey John, Amazonga, Troy Parker, Connor Knox, Joe Dreg, and “Starman” Harley Rock to retain the 24/7 scramble title at 8:22.

6. Rich Swann vs. Damian Chambers (w/Kayla Kassidy). Dombrowski noted it’s crazy that this is a first-time-ever meeting, considering what big roles both men have had in Revolver in recent years. Swann danced his way to the ring and grabbed Kayla’s hand and danced with her. Chambers scooped Rich up, hit a neckbreaker over his knee, and we’re underway! We got a bell at 00:25 to officially begin. Damian hit a Flatliner for a nearfall. They traded some punches and chops. Kayla choked Rich in the ropes at 2:00. Swann hit a standing neckbreaker, then a step-up mule kick and a splash to the mat for a nearfall at 5:00.

They traded punches on the ring apron, and Damian collapsed to the floor! While the ref checked on Damian, Kayla hit a low blow on Swann and an inverted DDT. Cambers jumped back in the ring and hit a jumping piledriver for a nearfall at 6:30. Swann hit a stunner out of the corner, then a top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall. They traded superkicks. Chambers hit a discus forearm to the jaw, then one to the neck. He stomped on Swann’s head and got a nearfall at 8:30, and he applied a crossface on the mat. They got up and traded chops. This has topped my expectations. Swann nailed a Lethal Injection for a nearfall, then a frog splash for the pin! Good match.

Rich Swann defeated Damian Chambers at 11:10.

7. Krule vs. Mance Warner for the Revolver Title. Mance beat Krule in a matter of seconds in Las Vegas to win the IWTV Title; I assume this goes much longer! Bork noted that “there is a lot of controversy surrounding Krule right now.” (Because of the incident at the Berwyn Eagles Club in suburban Chicago that has led to the venue no longer hosting wrestling events.) Basic brawling early on, and Mance hit him over the back with a chair. They brawled to the floor and away from the ring.

They returned to ringside and threw chairs in the ring at 7:30. In the ring, Krule chokeslammed him over an open chair for a nearfall, and they were both down at 9:00. He got a chair and repeatedly jabbed it into Mance’s ribs. Krule hit a second-rope superplex at 11:30, with them both crashing onto several open chairs. Mance now repeatedly jabbed the chair into Krule’s ribs. In the ring, Krule speared him through a door in the corner for a nearfall at 14:30, then he slammed door debris over Mance’s head. Mance hit a tornado DDT through a door in the corner for the pin! New champion!

Mance Warner defeated Krule to win the Revolver Title at 15:47.

8. Alex Colon vs. Ganger in a Dayton Deathmatch. Colon is a well-known deathmatch wrestler. Ganger is thick and bald; I’m not sure I’ve seen him before. A dozen or so light tubes were taped to the ring ropes. I’ve had my fill of death matches in the past week, so I’m passing on this one. I fast-forwarded to the end, and all the tubes had been broken, and both were covered in blood. Colon cranked back on Ganger’s head, and Ganger eventually tapped out.

Alex Colon defeated Ganger in a deathmatch at 16:09.

Final Thoughts: Interesting that yet another indy has moved its shows to its free YouTube channel, joining Texas Pro in recent weeks, as well as West Coast Pro, Houston’s ROW, Chicago’s AAW, and others in the past year. Unfortunately, the sound quality has never been worse. I’ve watched Revolver for years, and I don’t recall the sound being this fuzzy and muffled. Revolver wanted to hit a ‘home run’ in its YouTube debut… and this show was not ‘a home run.’

Chambers-Swann was easily my favorite match. Even though it was short, I’ll go with the Crist-Loco opener for second. The scramble and EC3-Angels were both fine. The Mance-Krule played well for the live crowd but didn’t do much for me. The handful of seconds I saw of the main event convinced me I made a good choice to skip it. The six-man elimination match went on far too long, and most of those kids still look like barely-trained students.

Revolver has typically been a home to current and former TNA wrestlers, but there weren’t many of them on this show. I won’t go as far as give this show a ‘thumbs down,’ but I’m certainly not giving it a thumbs up, either.