12/02 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Rohit Raju vs. Crazzy Steve for the X Division Title, Killer Kelly and Renee Michelle vs. Jordynne Grace and Jazz in a Knockouts Tag Title tournament match, Willie Mack vs. Chris Bey, The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Team XXXL

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Rohit Raju vs. Crazzy Steve for the X Division Title, Killer Kelly and Renee Michelle vs. Jordynne Grace and Jazz in a Knockouts Tag Title tournament match, Willie Mack vs. Chris Bey, The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Team XXXL, and more (18:59)…

Click here for the December 2 Impact Wrestling audio review.

