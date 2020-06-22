WWE Raw (live coverage tonight), Powell’s Q&A audio show, Tetsuya Naito, Koko B Ware, Don West, Matt Stryker, Shadia Bseiso, John Tenta

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s WWE Raw was taped last week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The show is billed as Championship Monday and features four title matches. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for my Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. As always, please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

Birthdays and Notables

-IWGP Heavyweight Champion and IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito is 38 today.

-The late John “Earthquake” Tenta was born on June 22, 1963. He died on June 7, 2006 at age 42 following a battle with bladder cancer.

-Matt Stryker (a/k/a Brian Woermann) turned 41 on Sunday. Not to be confused former WWE performer Matt Striker, Stryker worked for the Heartland Wrestling Association and Ring of Honor.

-Koko B Ware (James Ware) turned 63 on Saturday.

-Former TNA color commentator Don West turned 57 on Saturday.

-Former WWE developmental wrestler Shadia Bseiso turned 34 on Saturday.



