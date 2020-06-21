MLW releases ring announcer following allegations of inappropriate text messages with a minor

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW announced that it has released Mark Adam Haggerty, who served as the promotion’s ring announcer.

Powell’s POV: Haggerty is accused of having an inappropriate text exchange with a 15 year-old (view the allegations below). It’s unclear whether Haggerty has responded to the allegations, as it appears he deleted his Twitter account.

Here are inappropriate exchanges between Mark Haggerty and a 15 year old child. The kid and their parents have consented to this being shared, but will remain anonymous. The kid has said they TOLD mark they were 15, and mentioned being a freshman in high school more than once.1/2 pic.twitter.com/cC4P88ujC4 — Sully Banger (@SULLYBANGER) June 21, 2020

MLW has released Mark Adam Haggerty. — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) June 21, 2020



