MLW releases ring announcer following allegations of inappropriate text messages with a minor

June 21, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW announced that it has released Mark Adam Haggerty, who served as the promotion’s ring announcer.

Powell’s POV: Haggerty is accused of having an inappropriate text exchange with a 15 year-old (view the allegations below). It’s unclear whether Haggerty has responded to the allegations, as it appears he deleted his Twitter account.


