Impact Wrestling TV preview: Fourth match set for Tuesday’s AXS TV show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Tuesday’s television show.

-Madman Fulton vs. Eddie Edwards.

-Susie vs. Taya Valkyrie.

-Rob Van Dam, Joseph P Ryan, and Jacob Crist vs. Crazzy Steve and two partners.

-Willie Mack, Cody Deaner, and Cousin Jake vs. Chris Bey, Johnny Swinger, and a partner.

Powell's POV: Impact announced the Fulton vs. Edwards match since our previous update. Impact Wrestling airs Tuesdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The "Impact In 60" nostalgia show airs in between the Impact airings at 9CT/10ET.



