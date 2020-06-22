6/22 NJPW New Japan Cup night three results: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Taichi, Kota Ibushi vs. Zack Sabre Jr., Shingo Takagi vs. Sho, Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Sanada in first-round matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW PPV Reports PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NJPW New Japan Cup

Streamed June 22, 2020 on New Japan World from an empty venue in Japan

Results courtesy of NJPW1972.com

1. Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Douki beat Yuji Nagata, Gabriel Kidd, Yota Tsuji, and Yuya Uemura.

2. Sanada defeated Ryusuke Taguchi to advance in the New Japan Cup tournament.

3. Sho defeated Shingo Takagi to advance in the New Japan Cup tournament.

4. Kota Ibushi defeated Zack Sabre Jr. to advance in the New Japan Cup tournament.

5. Taichi defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi to advance in the New Japan Cup tournament.

The tournament continues on Tuesday with Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Yoshi-Hashi, Yoh vs. Bushi, Satoshi Kojima vs. Evil, and Hirooki Goto vs. Yujiro Takahashi in first-round matches.