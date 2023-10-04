Adam Copeland on WWE’s reaction to his move to AEW, expresses interest in wrestling at NJPW WrestleKingdom

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights NEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following are the highlights of Adam Copeland’s interview with Justin Barrasso. The full interview is available via SI.com.

Copeland also expressed interest in working New Japan Pro Wrestling’s biggest show while listing potential opponents: “I’ve never wrestled at Wrestle Kingdom. I’ve never wrestled at Tokyo Dome. How about a match against Kazuchika Okada? That would be pretty cool. I’m pretty excited by that. How about Jon Moxley? Hell yeah. A singles match in AEW against Bryan Danielson? Miro? Claudio Castagnoli? Kenny Omega? Will Ospreay? Adam Page? Chris Jericho? Malakai Black? FTR in a tag? Teaming with Darby against the Young Bucks? Facing Darby? Facing Sting? A promo battle with Eddie Kingston? The possibilities, they’re keeping me awake at night. These new matchups are all super exciting. It all starts next week against Luchasaurus.”

Copeland on feedback he’s received from WWE since his AEW debut: “I am so thankful for every aspect of my career, and I’ll be forever thankful for the WWE. It was the only place I wanted to work. We reached a place where we’d done all we could do together. And I guarantee you this–they’re not mad. I’m not mad. I’ve received so many texts from the office, from the travel department, from the talent relations department, from the music department, from the performers, from the big suits, and none of them are mad. They’re happy for me. And I’m happy. They’re going to continue to crush it, too. And I have more of an opportunity to help the entire wrestling business in AEW.”

Powell’s POV: It’s good to hear that the feedback from the WWE side has been so positive. Copeland made that company a lot of money, just as he made a lot of money during his stay there. There’s no reason for hard feelings as they both did each other right and his long run concluded with a great sendoff. Copeland also spoke in the interview about what drives him and tells a comical story about being kept a surprise while backstage at AEW WrestleDream.