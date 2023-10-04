AEW WrestleDream poll results for best match and overall grade

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event received a majority A grade from 61 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 19 percent of the vote.

-41 percent of our voters gave the best match of the show honors to Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.. Christian Cage vs. Darby Allin in a best of three falls match for the TNT Championship finished second with 32 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett and I gave the show B+ grades, and Will Pruett gave it an A- grade. I felt it was an A- from a quality standpoint, but I bumped it down for the needless “new era” hype. Jake and I agreed with the voters for the best match choice, while Will picked Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page as the best match. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls. We will be running polls coming out of WWE Fastlane on Saturday.