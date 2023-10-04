AEW Dynamite preview: Adam Copeland appears on tonight’s anniversary edition

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Adam Copeland speaks

-Rey Fenix vs. Nick Jackson for the AEW International Championship

-Konosuke Takeshita and Sammy Guevara vs. Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho

Powell’s POV: The first edition of AEW Dynamite was held on October 2, 2019. Dynamite will be live from Stockton, California at Stockton Arena. Friday’s AEW Rampage will also be taped tonight. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).