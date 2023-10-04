NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s loaded show that runs head-to-head with AEW Dynamite

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Carmelo Hayes (w/John Cena) vs. Bron Breakker (w/Paul Heyman)

-Cody Rhodes “makes a major announcement”

-Asuka vs. Roxanne Perez

Powell’s POV: AEW Dynamite will air on Tuesday next week and will be holding a “Title Tuesday” themed edition. Obviously, that explains why WWE is loading up this episode, and I’m sure AEW will do the same. It should be a fun night. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).