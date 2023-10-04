NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s loaded show that runs head-to-head with AEW Dynamite

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.
-Carmelo Hayes (w/John Cena) vs. Bron Breakker (w/Paul Heyman)
-Cody Rhodes “makes a major announcement”
-Asuka vs. Roxanne Perez
Powell’s POV: AEW Dynamite will air on Tuesday next week and will be holding a “Title Tuesday” themed edition. Obviously, that explains why WWE is loading up this episode, and I’m sure AEW will do the same. It should be a fun night. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
