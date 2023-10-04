AEW Dynamite in Stockton (reports needed), last week’s AEW Collision and Dynamite poll results and grades, Linda McMahon, Mike Adamle, Bobby Fulton, Abyss, Emi Sakura, Naruki Doi, Heavy Metal, Jay Strongbow

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Stockton, California at Stockton Arena. The show features the fallout from Sunday’s AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from this week’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage taping in Stockton. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Saturday’s AEW Collision received a majority B grade in the post show poll with 49 percent of the vote. F finished second with 24 percent. I gave the show a C+ grade and felt there were too many matches and not enough mic work heading into AEW WrestleDream.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority B grade in our post show poll with 32 percent of the vote. A finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Linda McMahon is 75.

-Former WWE broadcaster Mike Adamle is 74.

-Bobby Fulton (James Hines) is 63.

-Heavy Metal (Erick Ruiz) is 53.

-Chris “Abyss” Parks is 50.

-Emi Sakura (Emi Motokawa) is 47.

-Naruki Doi is 43.

-The late Jay Strongbow (Luke Joseph Scarpa) was born on October 4, 1928. He died at age 83 on April 3, 2012.