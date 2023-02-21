2/20 AEW Dark Elevation results: Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix vs. Tony Nese and Ari Daivari, Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, Ethan Page, The Butcher, and The Blade vs. Alex Reynolds, John Silver, Evil Uno, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor, ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Evelyn Carter, Fuego Del Sol vs. Juice Robinson

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dark: Elevation (Episode 103)

Taped February 15, 2023 in Laredo, Texas at Sames Auto Arena

Streamed February 20, 2023 on the AEW YouTube Page

1. Juice Robinson beat Fuego Del Sol

2. ROH Women’s Champion Athena defeated Evelyn Carter in a non-title match

3. Lee Moriarty and Big Bill over Zack Zilla and Warren Johnson

4. Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir, and Emi Sakura beat Leva Bates. Madison Rayne, and Willow Nightingale

5. Powerhouse Hobbs beat Sal Muscat

6. Alex Reynolds, John Silver, Evil Uno, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor beat Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, Ethan Page, The Butcher, and The Blade

7. Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix defeated Tony Nese and Ari Daivari