WWE Raw preview: The lineup for Monday show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky vs. Becky Lynch and Lita for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Brock Lesnar responds to Omos challenging him to a match at WrestleMania

-Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven

-Asuka vs. Carmella

-The “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood edition of Miz TV”

Powell’s POV: Monday’s Raw will be held in Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.