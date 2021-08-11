NXT TV viewership for the return to USA Network

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show produced 751,000 viewers for Syfy Network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was up from the 520,000 viewers who watched the two previous shows on Syfy Network. NXT finished with a .19 in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s .10 rating on Syfy.

Powell’s POV: NXT returned to USA Network after being bumped for the network’s Tokyo Olympics coverage. The previous NXT show to air on USA Network was on July 20 and tallied 709,000 viewers with a .20 rating in the 18-49 demo while running opposite the deciding game of the NBA Finals.