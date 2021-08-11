AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s show (Pittsburgh reports needed)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow with MJF at ringside.

-Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson for the Impact Tag Team Titles.

-Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson vs. Matt Sydal, Mike Sydal, and Dante Martin.

-Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander.

-Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Matt Hardy, Marq Quen, and Isiah Kassidy.

-Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia.

-Dan Lambert returns “with backup.”

Powell’s POV: MJF’s character booked the Jericho vs. Wardlow match as part four of the five labours of Jericho. Dynamite will be live from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Petersen Events Center. AEW will also hold the live premiere of AEW Rampage at the same venue on Friday. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Dynamite tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review afterward.

We are looking for reports from both AEW events in Pittsburgh. If you are going to either show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com