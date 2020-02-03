WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership: Final numbers for Friday’s “Super Smackdown” show 

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.422 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 2.448 million overnight number that was released on Saturday, and down a tick from the previous episode’s 2.424 million final viewership count.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown once again won the night in the adults 18-49 and adults 18-34 demographics for all network shows, and won the males 18-49 demographic.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features MLW founder and COO Court Bauer on signing with ICM Partners, the television and streaming landscape for pro wrestling in 2020, the MLW women's division, working with Edge in WWE, not running a show during WrestleMania weekend, partnering with AAA, and much more

