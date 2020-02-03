WWE Raw preview: Triple Threat for a WWE Championship shot, Randy Orton explains his actions, rematch from last week

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and segments for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Randy Orton opens the show and will explain why he attacked Edge.

-Seth Rollins vs. Ricochet vs. Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat for a shot at the WWE Championship at WWE Super ShowDown.

-Liv Morgan vs. Lana.

Powell’s POV: The official preview notes that Rusev and Lashley are not banned from ringside for the Morgan vs. Lana match this time around. My guess is that Ricochet wins the Triple Threat given his recent storyline history with Brock Lesnar and because he’s the only babyface in the match, but that’s just a guess. Raw will be held in snowy Salt Lake City, Utah at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Join me for my live review as Raw airs at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.



