AEW Dynamite in Newark (reports needed), AEW Rampage and Dynamite poll results, Teddy Long, Genki Horiguchi, Rhett Titus, Lady Victoria, Wilbur Snyder, Curtis Iaukea

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight in Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center. The show features Adam Cole vs. Frankie Kazarian. Join Jake Barnett for his live review tonight at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews will be available for Dot Net Members later tonight. AEW is also taping Friday’s Rampage tonight.

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite finished with B as the majority grade with 48 percent of the vote. A finished second with 22 percent. C finished a close third with 18 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

-Friday’s AEW Rampage finished with B as the majority grade from 47 percent of our post show poll voters. C finished second with 19 percent. F finished third with 16 percent. I gave the show a C+ grade. I really enjoyed the Pac vs. Andrade El Idolo opening match and then it was a fairly flat show after that.

