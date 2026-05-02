Jake Barnett on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show: The Usos vs. Solo Sikoa and Talla Tonga, former champion attacks Cody Rhodes, Rick Saints’ debut, too much comedy

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The latest Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show features Dot Net’s Jake Barnett discussing last night’s WWE Smackdown television show. To watch the episode, click here (or watch below).

Powell’s POV: Wade and Jake took calls during the live stream and shared their thoughts on Ricky Saints losing his Smackdown debut match to Cody Rhodes, Jacob Fatu’s drama with the Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Talla Tonga, and more. Let the record show that Jake is a warrior for appearing on this show when he should have been mentally and physically preparing for his big bowling tournament today. Good luck, Jake!